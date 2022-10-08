Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business reported that over $40,000 worth of tools had been taken from a trailer. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Spectrum, 5400 S 16th St., on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a belated larceny. The employee told officers that their assigned work trailer had been allegedly entered sometime over the last two to three weeks.
1011now.com
Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop. Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that had expired registration near 14th and F Streets. LPD...
News Channel Nebraska
21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
WOWT
More guns recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “It’s very likely that additional guns have been recovered. If they’re recovered by the ATF, that wouldn’t make it into the court system just yet,” said John Ham with AFT. Three of the 59 guns stolen from Frontier Justice this summer...
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
klin.com
Four Men Robbed In Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police are investigating after four men say they were robbed in the 1900 block of SW 27th Street around 10:00 Friday night. The men, who are between the ages of 34 and 42, say they were in a garage when two unknown men with masks approached them. The suspects...
klkntv.com
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
WOWT
38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man woke up to the sound of gunshots in southwest Lincoln Saturday night. Lincoln Police were dispatched to 7th and Peach Streets on a report of gunshots at 9:39 p.m. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man reported he was asleep in his home when he heard multiple gunshots. The victim then noticed one of the rounds had traveled through his front window, through the back of a couch and lodged in the wall separating the living room from the kitchen.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
News Channel Nebraska
Ten shell casings found after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Gunshots were reportedly heard and a victim found bullets in his wall and car in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Peach St. on Oct. 8 around 9:40 p.m. for reported gunshots. A 38-year-old male victim told officers he was sleeping in his home when he heard multiple gunshots.
WOWT
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
1011now.com
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
WOWT
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
WOWT
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
klkntv.com
Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
