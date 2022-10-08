ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxsportstexarkana.com

Pantherettes rally past Pleasant Grove in key district volleyball match

North Lamar Pantherettes rallied Tuesday night to end Pleasant Grove’s five-game winning streak in district. The Lady Pantherettes won three-sets-to-1 (27-29, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-20). Lady Hawks battled before falling. “We battled ever point in that match, said Pleasant Grove coach Amy Collvins.” “Cutting our errors down is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, AR
KTBS

East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
BIVINS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Business catches fire on Robison Road

Cash Out Texas, in the old Fashion Cleaners location, caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. For the eighth consecutive year, Texas Attorney General...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

42-year-old Benton woman goes missing

The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. The event raises money towards research to find a cure for the disease. Teammates remember Robert Walker. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. The 16-year-old died...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight

TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Redwater students shine in DeKalb’s Octoberfest Art Show

Redwater ISD Art Student 1: Lillianna McMurrian received first place for her work in the recent DeKalb Oktoberfest Art Show. Other Redwater students placed second (L-R): Karsyn Burns, Cross Shumate, Paxton Pearce,Cassie Yates. An estimated 475 students participated.
REDWATER, TX
txktoday.com

Sentencing Phase Begins In Fetal Abduction Murder Trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A jury of six men and six women is scheduled to begin hearing testimony on Wednesday morning in the punishment phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County. Parker, 29, also known as Taylor Morton and Taylor Waycasey, was found guilty of capital murder...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
LoneStar 92

East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations

A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
TEXARKANA, AR
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ktalnews.com

Woman hit by vehicle in Texarkana; police investigating

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman early Monday afternoon near Grim Stadium. TTPD said the woman was hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of W 13th Street just before 2 p.m. Police say the victim was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Grass Fire On Highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga

The Fulton and Saratoga Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a grass fire in the 2400th block of state highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga on Monday afternoon. Residents are reminded Hempstead County is still under a burn ban and the area is extremely dry.
SARATOGA, AR
Kiss Country 93.7

New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman

Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
BENTON, LA
Power 95.9

55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

