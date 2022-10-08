Read full article on original website
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com
Pantherettes rally past Pleasant Grove in key district volleyball match
North Lamar Pantherettes rallied Tuesday night to end Pleasant Grove’s five-game winning streak in district. The Lady Pantherettes won three-sets-to-1 (27-29, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-20). Lady Hawks battled before falling. “We battled ever point in that match, said Pleasant Grove coach Amy Collvins.” “Cutting our errors down is a...
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
ktoy1047.com
Business catches fire on Robison Road
Cash Out Texas, in the old Fashion Cleaners location, caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. For the eighth consecutive year, Texas Attorney General...
What Creature From The Creek Is Arkansas Most Famous Horror Villain?
As we get more into the month the Halloween decorations go up and the ghosts and ghouls are ready to go out and scare people in the night. Do you know what horror villain is the most famous in Arkansas?. We know that you can say Halloween without thinking about...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
KSLA
42-year-old Benton woman goes missing
The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. The event raises money towards research to find a cure for the disease. Teammates remember Robert Walker. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. The 16-year-old died...
KTBS
Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight
TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Redwater students shine in DeKalb’s Octoberfest Art Show
Redwater ISD Art Student 1: Lillianna McMurrian received first place for her work in the recent DeKalb Oktoberfest Art Show. Other Redwater students placed second (L-R): Karsyn Burns, Cross Shumate, Paxton Pearce,Cassie Yates. An estimated 475 students participated.
txktoday.com
Sentencing Phase Begins In Fetal Abduction Murder Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A jury of six men and six women is scheduled to begin hearing testimony on Wednesday morning in the punishment phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County. Parker, 29, also known as Taylor Morton and Taylor Waycasey, was found guilty of capital murder...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations
A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
ktalnews.com
Woman hit by vehicle in Texarkana; police investigating
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman early Monday afternoon near Grim Stadium. TTPD said the woman was hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of W 13th Street just before 2 p.m. Police say the victim was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition.
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire On Highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga
The Fulton and Saratoga Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a grass fire in the 2400th block of state highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga on Monday afternoon. Residents are reminded Hempstead County is still under a burn ban and the area is extremely dry.
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KSLA
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
KSLA
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
KSLA
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now....
