Kirby Smart updates progress of Oscar Delp, Branson Robinson and other Georgia football offensive freshmen
ATHENS — At the midpoint of the 2022 Georgia football season, we’re finally starting to see some members of of the freshman class start to contribute in a meaningful way. While the defense has seen significant snaps from Malaki Starks and Bear Alexander, it had taken a little while to see similar production on the offensive side of the ball.
dawgnation.com
Rian Davis wanted to walk away from Georgia football; Kirby Smart is very proud he didn’t
ATHENS — Rian Davis didn’t believe it at first. He sort of knew on Monday of last week he’d be starting for Georgia against Auburn, a first in his four-year Georgia career. But he didn’t really believe it until Wednesday or Thursday, after going through practice.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart sees more physicality from Xavier Truss, a look at O-Line snap counts
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has been critical of the Georgia offensive line this season but on Wednesday he was singing the praises of Xavier Truss. Truss, a redshirt junior who has started all six games at left guard for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, is starting to meet Smart’s standard for physicality up front.
dawgnation.com
Jordan “BigBaby” Hall dishes on another great time in Athens, talks future official visits
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Jordan “BigBaby” Hall. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 DL and the No. 121 prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is the No. 2 target for 2023 on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” top target list.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Gives Important Injury Update
ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and offered the following comments about the Bulldogs’ forthcoming home game against conference foe Vanderbilt. On Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann…. “Yeah, we had him down several times. Really throws...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections
ATHENS — Georgia football stock seemingly went up by default, with the Bulldogs inheriting the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after Alabama’s close call with Texas A&M. Georgia’s 49-3 season-opening win over No. 12 Oregon looks more impressive with each Ducks’ win. Coach Kirby...
dawgnation.com
3 final takeaways from Georgia’s 42-10 win over Auburn, rise to No. 1
ATHENS — Georgia exited its game with Auburn a 42-10 winner, and on Sunday, the Bulldogs were elevated to No. 1. The ranking is deserved based on the entire body of work more so than the recent level of play. Georgia’s past three wins over outmatched opponents Kent State...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Vanderbilt live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 7 game
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Vanderbilt Commodores to Sanford Stadium for a Week 7 football game. Below you can find live updates from Kirby Smart’s press conference, injury news, practice notes and more. Georgia is coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn this past Saturday. Vanderbilt...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers after another annihilation of Auburn
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Auburn. Winner: Georgia running back rotation. Georgia saw Kendall...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football lands commitment from 2024 wide receiver Sacovie White
Georgia had already gotten off to a strong start in the 2024 recruiting class with commitments from 5-star tight end Landen Thomas and 4-star wide receiver Ny Carr. The Bulldogs then went out and added another speedy receiver to mix, as 3-star prospect Sacovie White announced his commitment on Monday.
dawgnation.com
Branson Robinson wins SEC freshman of the week after breakout performance
Without Kendall Milton out with a groin injury, Georgia was going to need another running back to step up. Branson Robinson certainly did so, racking up 98 yards on 12 carries. He also scored his first career touchdown in the 42-10 win over Auburn. The surprise performance saw Robinson rewarded,...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football community reacts to ‘big flip’ of running back Roderick Robinson
It may have taken a little while longer than usual, but Georgia finally has its running back for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Dell McGee was able to flip 4-star running back Roderick Robinson on Monday afternoon. The San Diego, Ca., native flipped his commitment from UCLA following a visit to...
dawgnation.com
Defenses exploit hole in Georgia pass game, Stetson Bennett bothered by shoulder
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett ranks second in the SEC in passing yards, but there has been a hole in his game that defenses have caught up to: The Deep Ball. Defenders are challenging receivers with tighter coverage on the perimeter and crowding the line of scrimmage, daring Bennett to beat them with longer throws.
Thomson, October 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Debbie Collier's killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman
Debbie Collier, a slain Georgia real estate office manager whose killer remains at large, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, her family announced.
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
WRDW-TV
2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star
ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player awaited extradition back to Georgia over the weekend. They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines. Deputies...
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
