Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Related
WMTW
Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale
WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
maineartscene.com
UMVA November 2022 Members Exhibition
(Portland, ME) The Union of Maine Visual Artists (UMVA) presents its semi-annual Members Exhibit opening at the gallery November 2, 2022. The exhibit showcases current Members’ talents and expressions through photography, mixed-media, collage, sculpture and painting. As the year passes and we are in the fall season, UMVA moves...
Ryan & Chase Of Maine Cabin Masters Were In The ‘Pumpkin Regatta’
It was a great day in Damariscotta, with some very familiar faces!. Yesterday it sure felt like fall here in Maine, and over the weekend, the annual Pumpkinfest & Regatta was held in Damariscotta, and a good time was had by all, even if it was a little chilly,. The...
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainepublic.org
Southern Maine rail trail inducted into national group's hall of fame
The nation's largest rail trail advocacy organization has included Maine's Eastern Trail in its hall of fame. The hall of fame is a project of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, which selects trails based on outstanding scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance, and community value. Jon Kachmar, executive director of the Eastern...
This Obscure Lewiston Pub is Putting Everyone in The Halloween Spirit
This new drinkery and café in Lewiston is levelling up the Halloween spirit in the city of Lewiston and pulling many outsiders in to experience their obscure style and entertainment. After their grand opening, Obscura Café & Drinkery has kicked up a notch to celebrate the Halloween season and...
Find Peace and Serenity in This Remote Airbnb ‘Boat House’ in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to remoteness, the town of Stonington, Maine, scores high. Stonington, Maine. Stonington is located on the southern tip of the island of Deer...
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
nrcm.org
My Maine This Week: Roger Leisner
Roger Leisner of Augusta, Maine, is a new My Maine This Week photographer, but definitely not new to photography! Roger has photographed Maine people, places, and events for many years. We are glad to have Roger’s photo as this week’s feature. Roger entered this photo into the contest...
No Reason Given for Closure of Falmouth’s Bueno Loco on Route One
There was a warning, but no reason. Bueno Loco posted on their Facebook page on September 21, a pretty simple and to-the-point message:. We will be closing our doors at the end of the month; our last day will be Friday September 30th. A new restaurant tenant will be coming...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Master shipbuilders celebrate 40 years at Bath Iron Works
BATH, Maine — Danny Nadeau remembers well the day he was hired as an electrician at Bath Iron Works. He was fresh out of trade school in northern Maine. “There wasn’t much work at the time up in northern Maine,” he said. “It was during a recession.”
mainepublic.org
New, nontraditional shelter designed to offer deeper services opens in Portland
The Preble Street Resource Center Tuesday opened a new shelter in Portland for people experiencing homelessness. Henry Myer is program director of the 40-bed facility, called Elena’s Way, which is at the site of Preble Street's former day shelter. He says the new facility will serve people who either don't want to stay in traditional shelters or can't because of behavioral, mental health, or substance use issues.
wabi.tv
Maine artifact hunter rescued after spending a cold night in the woods
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man from the town of Mexico was found safely early Saturday morning after getting lost while looking for artifacts. Game Wardens say the 90-year-old man left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements.
wabi.tv
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system
AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
MAINE CRASH: A FedEx Semitruck Flips Over & Lands on Top of a Pickup Truck
According to WGME 13 a crash Tuesday morning in Poland, Maine resulted in a semitruck landing on top of a Ford pickup truck. WGME reports that the crash happened at about 9:50 Tuesday morning on a section of Route 26 in Poland near Route 122. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lomonte offers do-over after Wiscasset homecoming dance upset over dress code issue
Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Charles Lomonte apologized to the seniors and other students Tuesday night, Oct. 11, after they said girls were turned away from last Friday night’s homecoming dance for wearing dresses that showed their shoulders. In the school committee meeting at the school library and carried...
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
Comments / 0