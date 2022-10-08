ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale

WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
WATERVILLE, ME
maineartscene.com

UMVA November 2022 Members Exhibition

(Portland, ME) The Union of Maine Visual Artists (UMVA) presents its semi-annual Members Exhibit opening at the gallery November 2, 2022. The exhibit showcases current Members’ talents and expressions through photography, mixed-media, collage, sculpture and painting. As the year passes and we are in the fall season, UMVA moves...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
City
Lubec, ME
State
Maine State
Wiscasset, ME
Entertainment
City
York, ME
Wiscasset, ME
Government
City
Wiscasset, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
mainepublic.org

Southern Maine rail trail inducted into national group's hall of fame

The nation's largest rail trail advocacy organization has included Maine's Eastern Trail in its hall of fame. The hall of fame is a project of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, which selects trails based on outstanding scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance, and community value. Jon Kachmar, executive director of the Eastern...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wyeth
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MAINE STATE
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Roger Leisner

Roger Leisner of Augusta, Maine, is a new My Maine This Week photographer, but definitely not new to photography! Roger has photographed Maine people, places, and events for many years. We are glad to have Roger’s photo as this week’s feature. Roger entered this photo into the contest...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Exhibitions#Fine Arts#Les Fossel Restoration#Tim Dunham Realty#The Maine Arts Commission#The Maine Art Gallery
mainepublic.org

New, nontraditional shelter designed to offer deeper services opens in Portland

The Preble Street Resource Center Tuesday opened a new shelter in Portland for people experiencing homelessness. Henry Myer is program director of the 40-bed facility, called Elena’s Way, which is at the site of Preble Street's former day shelter. He says the new facility will serve people who either don't want to stay in traditional shelters or can't because of behavioral, mental health, or substance use issues.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine artifact hunter rescued after spending a cold night in the woods

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man from the town of Mexico was found safely early Saturday morning after getting lost while looking for artifacts. Game Wardens say the 90-year-old man left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
BUCKFIELD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system

AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
AUGUSTA, ME
Seacoast Current

Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy