In 1992 teacher Sheryl Leach created the gentle purple dinosaur character in order to entertain her toddler son Patrick. Thanks to her marketing creativity, going from video store to video store, "Barney & Friends" became a childhood staple, teaching kids how to sing, love one another and be happy. No one expected that Barney would become a figure of infamy.

