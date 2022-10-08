Apple AirTag has been banned by Lufthansa airways from all passengers’ baggage. Check particulars right here. Apple Airtag has been banned by Germany’s Lufthansa airways from all passengers’ baggage. The system has been termed harmful and must be turned off by the airline. Lufthansa knowledgeable about the identical by replying to a question raised by a Twitter consumer named David Thomas (@djthomashome). “@lufthansa Rumour is spreading that #Lufthansa has #banned #airtags from checked baggage = is that this hearsay appropriate? = are @Apple AirTags banned out of your flights? = thanks,” @djthomashome tweeted.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO