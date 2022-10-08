Read full article on original website
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Second Season Gets Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Apple TV+ shared the season two trailer for “The Mosquito Coast,” a drama series adapted from the novel of the same title, starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman. Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” Season 2 picks up on the family after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, venturing deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This creates trouble when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. The show is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will...
Modern fragrance marketing: Hollywood glamour is out, intimacy is in
This article is a part of our Vogue Business Membership package deal. To get pleasure from limitless entry to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTookay Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and unique occasion invites, join Membership here. For years, glamorous perfume adverts would run throughout...
‘Blonde’: Pioneering Filmmaker Joyce Chopra on the Key Differences Between Her Adaptation and Andrew Dominik’s
The much-publicized backlash that has surrounded Andrew Dominik’s NC-17 biopic Blonde has had the surprising, simultaneous effect of elevating interest in another Marilyn Monroe project that might otherwise have slipped into the past. In 2001, pioneering female filmmaker Joyce Chopra shot a two-part TV miniseries for CBS, adapting the very same Joyce Carol Oates novel Dominik would later spend over a decade bringing to screen for Netflix. Dominik’s harrowing, nearly three-hour telling of the Marilyn story has been widely criticized for its almost exclusive focus on the many traumas of the Hollywood icon’s life, and for devoting little interest to the...
67 Scary Stories That Will Get You Ready For Halloween By Scaring The Living Daylights Out Of You
I don't believe in ghosts. I don't believe in ghosts. I swear, I don't.
