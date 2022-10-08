Read full article on original website
Your iPhone Lock Screen has a hidden rule that you need to know
IPHONE'S new Lock Screen tool has a hidden rule that many users are unaware of. Earlier in September, Apple released its newest operating system: the iOS 16. And one of the most talked-about features of iOS 16 is the new iPhone Lock Screen. The tool lets iPhone users customize their...
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
How to use your iPhone as a wireless trackpad in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone has deep functionality, and an app lets you use it as a wireless trackpad for your Mac. Here's how to do it.
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
How to Scrub Your iPhone to Free Up Storage
Consider all those photos, GIFs, group chats, games and music libraries taking up space on your iPhone. It has likely become a storage hub for much more than just basic text messages. But that also means it can be easy to run out of space. Even though Apple increased the iPhone's default storage from to 128GB for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, that might not be enough for everyone.
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results
The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
Apple Watch Series 8 just got its first major discount
The Apple Watch continues to be a leader in the wearable game year after year, and the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 is no different. The newest Apple smartwatch is packed with technology, and luckily for you, two models are on sale as part of Walmart’s Rollback Sale. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm for just $379, which is a savings of $50 off the regular price of $429, and the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm for just $349 for a savings of $50 off the original price of $399. So if you’re already shopping Prime Day deals, before Amazon starts its big blowout tomorrow, check out more about this sale below.
Apple gives you unlimited storage for photos and you don’t know it
One of the biggest concerns that users of an iPhone have is storage, and that for several generations Apple already manufactures its iPhone with 128 GB as the lowest storage. Well, in this post we want to tell you how the Cupertino company is giving you the chance to save all your photos in the cloud for free, and you don’t know it. Read on to find out how to do it.
iPhone users on Windows 11 will soon get Mac-like iCloud Photos integration
Many of Apple’s providers, comparable to Apple Music, Apple TV, and iCloud for Photos, will be accessed on Windows PCs, however the course of isn’t practically as seamless as it’s on a Mac. However, Microsoft on Wednesday introduced that it’s going to get so much simpler.
Microsoft: iCloud Photos, Apple TV and Apple Music are coming to Windows 11
Microsoft seemingly has come to some kind of partnership agreement with Apple and is bringing support for iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos app. Microsoft also announced on October 12 that the Apple Music and Apple TV apps available in the Microsoft Store at some point in 2023. "Excited...
Pixel Watch gains ‘Wear OS System UI’ app for the latest experiences
Pixel Watch gains a new “Wear OS System UI” app on the Play Store. The app is designed to continuously provide users with the latest Wear OS experience as it evolves. The Pixel Watch has been confirmed to receive Wear OS updates for the next three years. The...
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with notification fixes, improved camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro, more
Apple is continuing to fix some of the early bugs affecting iOS 16 as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The company is now rolling out iOS 16.0.3, which includes additional bug fixes and performance improvements for notifications, the Camera app, and more. You can update your...
