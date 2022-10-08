Read full article on original website
marquettewire.org
SCHULTZ: Kam Jones shows potential for breakout season in scrimmage
If you weren’t already excited to watch Kam Jones fill the stat sheet this season, his performance at Saturday’s Blue and Gold scrimmage should change that. The sophomore Jones opened Saturday’s scrimmage with back-to-back layups before hitting a 3-pointer to give his side an early 13-2 lead.
marquettewire.org
Marquette men’s club hockey excited for season with youthful team
Look at the Marquette Club Hockey roster and you will see it is one of its youngest lineups in recent history, with 10 new players on the team this year. The team carpools together to practices and games, so this year upper-level students have had more responsibility ensuring first-year students get to and from the ice rink each week.
marquettewire.org
DYSART: Marquette must geographically diversify
I love Marquette, I really do. I remember touring the university as a high school sophomore back in the spring of 2019. Being a kid from Boston, Massachusetts, looking to leave the Northeast and see what else the country had to offer me, Marquette seemed flawless in my eyes. The...
marquettewire.org
MUSG, BSC, LASO leaders removed from offices
Student leaders from organizations such as Marquette University Student Government, Black Student Council and Latin American Student Organization will be forced to step down from their leadership offices after their involvement in a demonstration last August at the New Student Convocation. Student demonstrators called for more support for students of...
marquettewire.org
MU students “Ignite” their faith over s’mores night
The smell of s’mores, the sound of music and the sight of students gathering in prayer, could all be observed outside the Alumni Memorial Union Oct. 5. Ignite Marquette is a Campus Ministry organization that aims to bring students together in order to strengthen their faith and provide opportunities to worship as a Marquette community. Every Wednesday evening from 7:30-8:30 p.m., students can expect an hour of inspirational speakers, prayer and a safe place for reflection.
Milwaukee native runs fastest marathon time ever for an American woman
Sunday morning, Emily Sisson was busy running the fastest marathon ever for an American woman.
marquettewire.org
Editorial: Gender inclusivity essential on campus
In an education system that has seemed to make strides to become more inclusive, sometimes gender identity is left in the dust. As we become more evolved students and members of society, we must remember to make space for the wellness and prosperity of people of all genders. Students no longer need to be addressed as simply “men and women of the world” – because, although traditional, it is naive to sort all people into these two categories when gender identity stretches far beyond them.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Remembering Denis Sullivan: Departure of Milwaukee’s nautical icon is another loss for our local heritage
It was suddenly announced in September that Wisconsin’s flagship schooner, Discovery World’s S/V Denis Sullivan, would be sold to a nonprofit educational sailing organization based in Boston. It was an unexpected end to a journey that began in 1991, and ran aground like so many things in Milwaukee due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a local ambivalence to preserving cultural treasures.
wisconsinrightnow.com
City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis
The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: Scenes from a festive Flannel Fest
After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome to another edition of Capturing...
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
shepherdexpress.com
Chris Stapleton Captivates at Fiserv Forum
While the definition of “outlaw” has certainly changed since the days of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, three modern-day outlaw country stars took over Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Roadshow” tour had just a few subtle nods to the eras of country music of the past, a stark contrast to the pop-country hybrids that currently dominate radio play.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tuesday could be our last 70-degree day of the year; here's why
Fall so far has been good to southeastern Wisconsin with plenty of sunshine and lots of 70s. Warm days and cool nights have made it a smooth transition to the new season, but that's all about to change long term. After Tuesday's high in the 70s we might not hit...
WISN
The audiovisual art exhibit Beyond Monet comes to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The exhibition Beyond Monet will be in Milwaukee from October 20, 2022, to January 8, 2023. The exhibit at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
spectrumnews1.com
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
wpr.org
Wisconsin, Midwest could be more resilient to climate change than other regions, futurist says
As scientists say climate change will make extreme weather become more severe or frequent, some futurists predict that could also drive more migration to Wisconsin and other Midwest states. The recent devastation brought about by Hurricane Ian displaced tens of thousands, marking just one example of how climate change could...
