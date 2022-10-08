Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
Child’s death under investigation, Kansas City police say
Police said family called for an ambulance around 5:15 p.m. for an unresponsive child near E. 56th Street and Norton Avenue.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
Raytown man calls police to report his own shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a man called to report he'd been shot. It happened near East 75th Street and Arlington Monday morning.
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
bluevalleypost.com
Suspect in custody and 2 men injured, including one shot, in disturbance in gated Leawood subdivision
Leawood Police confirm they have arrested one person following a disturbance around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home inside a gated subdivision that left two people hospitalized, including one with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the home at 11540 Cherokee Court at 8:56 p.m. for a reported domestic...
Mo. man accused of kidnapping and raping woman found wearing dog collar with padlock around her neck
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody and faces several charges for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and holding a woman captive in his home. On Oct. 7, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said their office was assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department with an investigation on the 300 block of Old Orchard Road after a woman told police she had been "held against her will and sexually assaulted."
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
Fatal east Kansas crash claims life of Missouri woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of […]
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
Vacant KCK apartment catches fire second time in 6 months
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters fought an apartment fire near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around noon Wednesday.
abc17news.com
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in Missouri town
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continue investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County prosecutors charged a man with rape, kidnapping and assault after the woman ran from his house in Excelsior Springs Friday morning. She was hospitalized in stable condition Friday where she reunited with her family. The woman told police there may have been two other victims, but authorities haven’t said whether any additional victims have been found. Investigators have continued to search the home the woman escaped from, and Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull asked the public Saturday to be patient.
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
