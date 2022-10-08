ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY

A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
truecrimedaily

Mo. man accused of kidnapping and raping woman found wearing dog collar with padlock around her neck

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody and faces several charges for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and holding a woman captive in his home. On Oct. 7, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said their office was assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department with an investigation on the 300 block of Old Orchard Road after a woman told police she had been "held against her will and sexually assaulted."
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KSNT News

Fatal east Kansas crash claims life of Missouri woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Saturday murder victim identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
abc17news.com

Police investigate kidnapping and rape in Missouri town

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continue investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County prosecutors charged a man with rape, kidnapping and assault after the woman ran from his house in Excelsior Springs Friday morning. She was hospitalized in stable condition Friday where she reunited with her family. The woman told police there may have been two other victims, but authorities haven’t said whether any additional victims have been found. Investigators have continued to search the home the woman escaped from, and Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull asked the public Saturday to be patient.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS

