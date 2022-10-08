Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer in court
The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.
Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
Register Citizen
Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford identified two suspects arrested for beating a man to death on Tuesday. Jaquan Devon Davis, 32, and 35-year-old Colin Campbell both face murder, criminal liability/murder, and conspiracy to commit murder charges, police revealed on Wednesday. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antonia Tosado-Lopez...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces judge, gets charge added
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven faced a judge on Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department. Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing under investigation in New Haven
Legal analyst Ryan McGuigan talks about today's Verdict in the Alex Jones trial. There's an easier way to get an absentee ballot this year.
Bristol Press
Terryville man among nine people arrested after Bridgeport police find unlicensed, armed security guards at hookah lounge
A Terryville man was among several people arrested in Bridgeport after police there say they found that a lounge had employed illegal security guards armed with guns. Mario Jesus Cruz, 34, of Terryville, and eight others were charged following a raid on Sunday at the Off Da Hookah Lounge on Knowlton Street, in Bridgeport.
29-Yr-Old Stabbed To Death On Whalley
Someone stabbed a 29-year-old New Haven man to death on Whalley Avenue Monday night. That’s according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway, who sent out an email press release about the homicide Tuesday morning. Shumway wrote that, at around 9:31 p.m. on Monday, city police received a 911...
Juveniles charged with robbery, assault
Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities about the suspects. Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man, 29, stabbed to death on Whalley Avenue
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old city man they say was stabbed to death Monday evening on Whalley Avenue. New Haven police did not immediately release the identity of the man who died. The stabbing occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Whalley between Whittlesey and...
Norwalk LGBTQ bar owners allege NPD ‘mishandled’ assault
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police are investigating a disturbance at Troupe429, a Wall Street LGBTQ bar and performance space, a spokesperson said. The statement came after bar co-owners went public with an allegation that the “hate crime” was not being seriously pursued. Co-owners Casey Fitzpatrick and Nicholas...
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two people of interest detained in Hartford homicide
TRENDING NOW: Bear outside Dunkin', dog's watering can, taking a cat for a walk. A bear outside a Dunkin', a dog carries a watering can, and a cat is taken for a walk. Those are the stories trending on Oct. 12. HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: National Farmers Day. Updated: 1 hour ago.
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford Man Sentenced To 120 Months In Prison For Dealing Firearms Without A License
In New Haven, Connecticut on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton sentenced Alberto Vazquez, 39, of Hartford, Connecticut to 120 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Vazquez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and to unlawfully transport firearms, unlawful transportation...
Eyewitness News
Teen charged in Hamden shooting that hurt innocent bystander
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old girl is facing charges in a Hamden shooting that happened last month. A stray bullet hit a woman who was watching TV in her own home. Several shots were fired in a neighborhood along the Hamden-New Haven line. On September 24, Hamden officers...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify and locate the gray Infinity Q70 sedan seen in the attached photographs. It was used in the abduction and robbery of a North End businessman at gunpoint on September 26th, 2022. The Infinity had significant damage to the rear bumper and driver’s...
Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Woman Killed in New London Crash
Police have identified the woman that died after a crash in New London Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash with the driver as non-responsive around 8:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the one-car crash on Nautilus Drive and provided medical treatment to the female driver.
fox61.com
Hartford man sentenced 10 years for gun trafficking from South Carolina to Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man from South Carolina was sentenced to 10 years of prison along with three years of supervised release after illegally trafficking firearms from Connecticut to South Carolina. Alberto Vazquez, 39, of Hartford, was sentenced Tuesday. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Danbury Police Crackdown on Fentanyl Behind The Arrest Of 40-Year-Old Man
The guy's name is Jeremy Tamburri and he was arrested last week because, allegedly, he was "buying fentanyl in bulk and packaging it for individual street sales", according to a press release. The charges you ask? They are possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of narcotics with intent...
