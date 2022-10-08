Read full article on original website
murphysmultiverse.com
From ‘Velma’ to ‘Midnight Club:’ Hunter’s Top 5 NYCC Experiences
After months of anticipation, New York Comic-Con has come and gone. Four incredible, lovely, tiring days of being a professional nerd. If one were to tell my younger self he was attending events like NYCC as a member of the press, that little guy would explode with excitement. It’s an honor, and every moment spent sprinting around the convention center is one worth talking about. However, we have neither the time nor the patience to discuss every second, so I’ve narrowed it down to my top five experiences instead. Creating a list like this is difficult when so much of the weekend was such a good time, so don’t take it as a condemnation of anything that didn’t make the cut. It’s really just the highlight reel for a perfect game.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s hilarious decapitation punctuated one of the show’s most intense scenes
Sunday’s House of the Dragon was a standout episode for HBO’s new Thrones show, turning the dial of court intrigue all the way to 11. There was the usual succession drama, old rivals facing off for the first time in years, and an unexpectedly funny decapitation. You know,...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Onstage
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Photographer uses AI to imagine how dead famous people would look today
Using AI technology and photo editing software, Turkish photographer imagines what celebrities would look like today
Viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning at start of new thriller
**Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive**. People who eagerly tuned into Mila Kunis' new thriller flick Luckiest Girl Alive have urged Netflix to add a trigger warning to the beginning of the film, after certain graphic scenes took them by surprise. The film, based on Jessica...
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised
One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
‘The Patient’ Is Not Based on a True Story, but It Has Very Personal Things From the Creators’ Real Lives Woven Into It
'The Patient' is not a true story but it has several moments inspired by things that happened to the writers and creators in their real life in it.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 6￼
The idea that the collective nose of the Empire is so upturned that they can’t see what’s going on right beneath it has been a central theme through the first five episodes of Andor. Key members of the fledgling Rebellion, including Cassian, understand this perception and it’s become a crack in the Imperial armor that they’ve learned to exploit. Episode 6, “The Eye”, opens with a reminder of just how much disdain the Empire has for those they see as beneath them and ends with the Empire feeling for the first time just how dangerous these people they’ve regarded as inferiors can be. However, as the season progresses into its second half, the galaxy just became a much more dangerous place for those who wish to take down the Empire.
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Second Season Gets Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Apple TV+ shared the season two trailer for “The Mosquito Coast,” a drama series adapted from the novel of the same title, starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman. Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” Season 2 picks up on the family after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, venturing deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This creates trouble when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. The show is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will...
Fabien Frankel Knows Fans Hate Ser Criston Cole on "House of the Dragon": "They're Not Into It Anymore"
Fabien Frankel began his time as Ser Criston Cole on "House of the Dragon" as a valiant knight who saves Princess Rhaenyra (then played by Milly Alcock) from a wild boar and dutifully fulfills his role as her sworn protector. However, everything changed after he and Rhaenyra slept together and he confessed the act to Queen Alicent (then played by Emily Carey) and went on to commit a brutal murder. For his part, Frankel is very well aware of how unlikable his character has become. In an Oct. 10 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Frankel revealed that he knows fans' opinions of Cole have changed. "They're not into it anymore," he laughed.
67 Scary Stories That Will Get You Ready For Halloween By Scaring The Living Daylights Out Of You
I don't believe in ghosts. I don't believe in ghosts. I swear, I don't.
Chris Pine Shows Off His Gray Hair With a Fresh New Haircut
Chris Pine is embracing his natural color again. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor debuted his new salt-and-pepper hairstyle — a short crew cut and a groomed beard that showed off his grays — at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 8, which he attended alongside his father, Robert Pine.
ComicBook
New American Horror Story: New York City Character Posters Showcase Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, and More
American Horror Story: New York City is coming to FX later this month and it will feature the return of many favorites from the series, including Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patty LuPone, Rebecca Dayan, Nico Greetham, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Denis O'Hare. The season will mark Quinto's first appearance on the show in a decade, and fans got a glimpse at his character earlier this week. Images were also revealed of some of the show's newcomers, Russell Tovey and Charlie Carver. Yesterday and today, the official Instagram account for AHS shared more character posters for O'Hare, LuPone, Lourd, Bernhard, and another series newcomer, Joe Mantello.
murphysmultiverse.com
Michelle Yeoh & Pete Davidson Board ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson have joined the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts for Paramount. Yeoh will voice the Maximal Airazor, while Davidson will lend his voice to the Autobot Mirage. The news was announced on Tuesday by director Steven Caple Jr. in behind-the-scenes videos featuring the actors recording their lines for the film.
murphysmultiverse.com
Brendan Fraser Describes ‘Batgirl’ as the “Antithesis” of the Usual Green Screen Superhero Films
Brendan Fraser has seen quite the glow-up since his return to acting with Doom Patrol. It opened up many avenues moving forward, and not only is he in the Oscar-contender The Whale but was also going to take on a more villainous role in the DC Extended Universe. Sadly, that was cut short when Warner Bros. suddenly decided it wanted a tax break rather than make at least some money off of the latest DC entry.
murphysmultiverse.com
Disney Developing ‘One Thousand And One Nights’ Reimagining
Deadline reports that Disney is currently developing a reimagining of One Thousand and One Nights, aka Arabian Nights, for film. The outlet reports that the project is currently titled 1,001 Nights and is being penned by Rise screenwriter, Arash Amel. Details regarding the plot are currently unknown, however, it is...
