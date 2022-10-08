Read full article on original website
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
Wind-Assisted Coal Carrier Begins Operations for Tokohu Electric
Japanese shipowner MOL and powerplant operator Tohoku Electric Power have begun commercial operations with a novel reduced-emissions vessel: a coal-carrying bulker with auxiliary wind power. The 100,000 dwt Shofu Maru is the world's first vessel equipped with the MOL / Oshima Shipbuilding "Wind Challenger" telescopic wing sail. She will transport...
An energy storage boom is coming thanks to the new storage ITC
A 21st century gold rush is upon us, as individuals, businesses and utilities sprint to install energy storage systems using the new storage investment tax credit (ITC) included in the IRA. For the first time, batteries don’t have to be installed with or charged by solar panels to receive a tax credit. Systems of any size — from residential backup to grid-scale peaking aids — will have access to a 30% ITC.
Energy crisis? It isn’t that we have too little oil and gas. It’s that we have too much
Hurricane Ian has just swept across the Caribbean and the US east coast. It’s likely to become the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. The entirety of Cuba lost power for several days; homes have been flattened; and repairing the devastation could cost billions. Hurricanes are a natural meteorological...
France Refinery Strike Opens Door for More USA Exports to Asia
Asian refiners snapped up at least 12 million barrels of US crude oil in the past two weeks as a strike in France dims demand from one of Europe’s largest buyers. Refiners, mostly from South Korea, have bought flagship West Texas Intermediate Midland for January delivery at a premium of around $9 a barrel to the Dubai benchmark, according to traders. That price level has opened a door for US sellers, making WTI more attractive relative to Middle Eastern barrels, which Asian refiners can typically source more cheaply because of the shorter distance.
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Cadeler's Hybrid Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Booked until 2030
Danish offshore wind installation company Cadeler said Wednesday it had secured a contract with an undisclosed client for its recently ordered hybrid F-class vessel that will keep the vessel busy from 2027 to 2030. "If all options are called during the four-year agreement, the potential agreement value will exceed 330...
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
Offshore wind turbine prototype breaks world record; 359 megawatt-hours within 24 hours
One of the world's biggest wind turbines has recorded a remarkable renewable energy production total, reining in a massive 359 megawatt-hours within 24 hours. SG 14-222 DD has now equaled the 14-MW nominal capacity of GE's biggest Haliade-X turbines and only just trailing behind the giant 15-MW Vestas rigs and the world's outright offshore champion, the "monstrous" MingYang 16 MW, reported New Atlas.
Hitachi Energy will expand its Virginia power transformer factory to meet soaring US demand
Global sustainable energy giant Hitachi Energy today announced that it will spend more than $37 million to expand and upgrade its power transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia. This is in response to soaring demand for power transformers from utility companies that are scrambling to accommodate the renewable energy boom after the Biden administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia, a move that could lead to the final withdrawal of Exxon Mobil Corp. from the nation’s Far East.
Solar energy from Sahara to power European homes via massive undersea cable
Solar energy harvested on the edge of the Sahara desert in Egypt is set to be sent to Europe via a massive undersea electricity cable.The 1,373km (853 miles) cable will deliver 3,000 MW of electricity to the European grid, powering both households and heavy industry.The ambitious energy project is expected to be completed before the end of the decade, with the Copelouzos Group backers recently meeting with Egyptian leaders in an effort to speed up the project.“By bringing 3,000 MW of clean energy to Europe via Greece, we are helping Europe wean itself off Russia’s fossil fuels and natural gas,”...
Wartsila Commissions Largest Dutch Energy Storage Project
Wartsila is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, the country's largest system to date. — The technology group Wärtsilä is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, the country’s largest system to date. The company...
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With every...
The Best Solar Chargers of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. So you’re ready to invest in a solar charger. The first thing to know is that a solar charger is really two products: a solar panel and a power bank. The former turns the power of the sun into electricity, while the latter stores that electricity for you to use at a later time (such as the evening or nighttime). To help you choose the best solar charger setup for your needs, I tested a sample of models from some of the top names in solar power.
Renewable energy must be doubled by 2030
According to a new, multi-agency report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the supply of electricity from clean energy sources, such as solar, wind, or hydropower, must double until the end of this decade in order to mitigate global warming. If this will not be achieved, climate change, extreme weather, and water stress may severely undermine our energy security and jeopardize renewable energy supplies.
MasTec (MTZ) Buys IEA, Expands Renewable Energy Business
MTZ - Free Report) has completed the earlier proposed deal to acquire Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) in a cash-and-stock transaction. Per the deal, IEA stockholders will get $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share. Buyout Synergies. IEA is a leading renewable energy and infrastructure...
IEEFA: More Scrutiny Needed For U.S. CCS Projects
IEEFA calls for the U.S. Government to cut funding of CCS projects and up the scrutiny in the future to avoid Petra Nova repeat. — The prospects for the Petra Nova carbon capture facility have dimmed significantly after it was announced that NRG Energy just sold its 50 percent stake in the project for a mere $3.6 million. Looking at a larger scale, it represents only half-percent of the projects' $1 billion construction costs. The sale leaves JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp. as the sole owner of the 1,904-MW coal-fired Petra Nova power plant in Texas.
