Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. The border...
KSAT 12
Venezuelan migrant relieved to make it to US before border officials began turning away more people
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people fleeing Venezuela to come to the U.S. could be turned away and sent to Mexico, the Biden administration announced this week. Before the announcement, Venezuelans weren’t subject to Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Comments / 0