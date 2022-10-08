ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. The border...
