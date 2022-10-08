Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Kyle Busch says what everybody else is thinking
Kyle Busch made an interesting comment in response to the announcement that Chandler Smith had signed with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Last month, Kaulig Racing confirmed that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement as a part of Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out at 23XI Racing for 2023?
Does Tyler Reddick’s impending arrival at 23XI Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season mean that Kurt Busch won’t be back?. Kurt Busch hasn’t been behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car since Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a single-car qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway. It was announced the following day that he would not be competing in the race as a result of the concussion-like symptoms he had suffered following the wreck.
Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing for 2023?
Tyler Reddick’s stint at Richard Childress Racing may be ending at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, one year earlier than expected. Shortly after it was announced that Richard Childress Racing had picked up an option in Tyler Reddick’s contract to keep him with the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Reddick announced that he had signed with 23XI Racing for 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Elimination News
The NASCAR world witnessed a surprising elimination on Sunday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was eliminated from the Cup Series playoff chase on Sunday afternoon. Fans were pretty surprised. “All on me, and I’ve got to do better," Larson told reporters following the race. NASCAR fans have taken to...
Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie heated exchange after Roval incidents (Video)
Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie had a heated post-race discussion as they signed autographs after the NASCAR race on the Charlotte Roval. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 17-turn Roval road course brought drama in the Playoff elimination event. Watch the Daniel Suarez vs...
NASCAR World Celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr. Monday
Happy birthday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The NASCAR world is celebrating the legendary driver on Monday mroning. Earnhardt Jr., the son of one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all-time, did pretty well for himself on and off the track. He turned 48 years old on Monday. Time does fly. "How...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
NASCAR reviewing Cole Custer’s actions on the final lap
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR stated Sunday night that it will review data, video and radio transmissions from Cole Custer‘s car after he slowed on the backstretch of the final lap, a move that aided Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe‘s bid to advance to the Round of 8.
racer.com
Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish
NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell rises after clutch Charlotte win
Walk-off hits, buzzer-beaters and late scores are thrilling aspects of traditional sports. On Sunday, Christopher Bell delivered the racing equivalent. Facing a must-win situation to avoid elimination from the playoffs, Bell got the job done at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. He led the final two laps, taking the lead on the final restart, to score his third – and undoubtedly biggest – career win.
NASCAR: William Byron decision keeps remarkable streak intact
Never in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 has the first driver to reach two wins in a season failed to qualify. Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron advanced to the round of 8 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a 16th place finish in Sunday afternoon’s round of 12 finale, the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty
Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
Autoweek.com
Christopher Bell Surprises Field with NASCAR Win at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR’s self-described “best drivers in the world” waited until the final moments of Sunday afternoon’s Bank of America 400 on the Charlotte roval to spice up what had been a fairly benign show. In finally doing so, they dramatically shook up the Cup Series Playoff standings with four races remaining.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Inside Christopher Bell's breakthrough performance at Charlotte
Chase Elliott was cruising out front toward his eighth career road course win. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was poised to advance despite an unusual mistake. A billboard inside Charlotte Motor Speedway had other ideas. That sign, falling down into the middle of the racetrack, caused a late...
Comments / 1