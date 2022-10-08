Read full article on original website
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
fsurams.com
Rams Outlast Trinity in Non-conference Tilt
The Rams opened scoring in the 7thminute when Gabriel Padilla finished off a pass from Kunphel Sinha for the early lead. The hosts scored twice to take the lead from there. James Donaldon scored in the 14thminute followed by a 21st minute goal from Nicholas Bellak. The Rams answered near...
fsurams.com
Volleyball Cruises to 3-0 Victory over Salem State
The Rams pulled out a close first set 25-18 before storming out to a 13-4 lead in the second. The Rams took the second frame 25-8. Salem led early in the third, 7-5, but the Rams rallied taking a 16-11 lead and eventually taking the frame 25-14. The Rams were...
spectrumnews1.com
Holy Cross football remains undefeated after win at Polar Park
WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross football is off to a hot start this year, and they hoped to keep it rolling against Patriot League rival Bucknell Saturday in the second annual EBW Classic. It was a perfect day for football at Polar Park. Crusaders quarterback Matt Sluka got the scoring...
homenewshere.com
Reading picks off Woburn upset bid to remain undefeated
WOBURN — Last Friday night it was hoped Reading at Woburn would be a great high school football game and it turned out even better. It was a special high school football game. Reading 38, Woburn 37 was the final score. It was a game that was ultimately decided...
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
whdh.com
Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
nbcboston.com
Overturned Truck Blocks Boston on-Ramp, Spills Sand on Road
A dump truck overturned Monday morning, blocking a major on-ramp in Boston amid the morning rush hour. The truck overturned around 6:30 a.m. along the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, according to Massachusetts State Police. The truck spilled its contents, which were sand or gravel, all over the ramp.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
universalhub.com
Convicted bank robber in a blue baseball cap charged with holding up Harvard Square bank teller just five days after another career criminal in a blue baseball cap held up the same teller
A Jamaica Plain man was indicted this week on charges he held up a TD Bank branch on May 2 while wearing a blue Brooklyn Dodgers cap - less than a week after another man, wearing a similar blue Red Sox cap held up the same bank and the same teller.
quincyquarry.com
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The City of Boston has long been pondering the possibility of its building a municipal fiber optic network so as to offer an alternative way to access the internet to all of its residents as well as low-to-no-cost service to low income households in particular.
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
Man creates mapping tool to help locals find Boston’s best dive bars
If you’re looking for a place “where everyone knows your name”, a new mapping tool could help you find it. A lot of swanky bars and restaurants with plush lounges and expensive cocktails have opened around Boston. One local man prefers a reasonably priced draft and some...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
Rotmans, Worcester furniture seller since 1956, going out of business
WORCESTER — Rotmans, the sprawling furniture store founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956, is going out of business. The closing comes with the retirement of Steve Rotman, the CEO and son of the founders. ...
