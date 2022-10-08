Read full article on original website
US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Senior U.S. officials say the U.S. government will revoke visas from current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations. And they say the U.S. will provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti. The officials briefed reporters on condition of anonymity Wednesday as...
When do landfalls begin to taper off?
Hurricane Season is long. June through November is half the year. But it’s in October when Hurricane Season starts to gnaw at our last nerve. We’ve talked about them ad nauseam for the first three or four months of the season, then just when we think we’ve escaped another bad season, we get a last-minute drumming by Mother Nature. Hurricane Season can be cruel like that.
Migrant landings up 200%, officials say, as 43 arrive in South Florida Friday
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Local and federal authorities responded to a migrant landing on Key Biscayne Friday morning and two additional landings in the Florida Keys. The Key Biscayne landing happened at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on the southern part of the island. According to the U.S....
DHS announces new law enforcement process for Venezuelan migrants
DORAL, Fla. – The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that they are releasing new directives for a major change in the Venezuelan immigration policy to the U.S. 24,000 Venezuelan migrants will be eligible for a new program to come to the U.S. The actions are intended to address...
