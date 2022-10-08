ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: New rules for safety as house fires become more deadly

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With smoke alarms becoming more prevalent and better building codes, the number of house fires reported in the U.S. has dropped by half since 1980. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the fires that do happen are much deadlier, with the number of deaths rising since 2010. Consumer Reports explains why and offers advice on how to protect yourself and your family.
ASHEVILLE, NC
