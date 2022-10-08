Read full article on original website
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
Police: Man found with crack cocaine near downtown Asheville charged with drug trafficking
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man was arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking crimes Tuesday afternoon. While conducting crime prevention near downtown Asheville Tuesday, Oct. 11, Asheville Police Department detectives and officers arrested a drug dealer for trafficking cocaine. Elijah Bukhari Hassan, age 25, was arrested near the...
Felon arrested with firearm & drugs, accused of trying to flee from Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police in Asheville say a man has been arrested after he was found with drugs and a weapon. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says in a press release while officers were conducting "crime prevention measures" Monday afternoon, they made contact with a "known felon," 20-year-old Zamar Daequan Scott.
Sheriff's office corrects previous report, says man did not fire shots at deputies
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has released a correction about a previous news release that incorrectly reported a man had shot at deputies. On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service where "the caller indicated gunshots...
Search warrant issued at Arden pawn shop for organized retail theft investigation
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A pawn shop in Arden is currently part of a theft investigation. A spokesperson for Buncombe County Sheriff's Office tells News 13 deputies issued a search warrant for Denny's Jewelry And Pawn on Tuesday as part of an organized retail theft investigation. Numerous detectives and...
Swannanoa man given $1 million bond after drug arrest in Haywood County
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swannanoa man faces drug trafficking charges after he was pulled over in Haywood County last month. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found 1.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 47 grams of Fentanyl and an illegal firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on Sept. 28.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
School board member upset that DA won't file charges after Fletcher SRO incident
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A school resource officer involved in an altercation with a fifth-grade student at Fletcher Elementary School in May is no longer with the school district. But one Henderson County Board of Public Education member doesn't think that is enough. "I have seen the video...
Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
Asheville school board members favor naming playground after murder victim Candace Pickens
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education on Monday night put its support behind naming a planned park after a woman who was killed at the site in 2016. Jones Park Playground off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was demolished in September 2021 because of safety concerns.
Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
Consumer Reports: New rules for safety as house fires become more deadly
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With smoke alarms becoming more prevalent and better building codes, the number of house fires reported in the U.S. has dropped by half since 1980. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the fires that do happen are much deadlier, with the number of deaths rising since 2010. Consumer Reports explains why and offers advice on how to protect yourself and your family.
NC firefighters to sue over protective gear, warning 'stay out of it as much as possible'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "Now we're suggesting firefighters stay out of their gear as much as possible," said Asheville Firefighter and Professional Firefighter and Paramedics of North Carolina President Scott Mullins. It's an urgent call to action for firefighters from Asheville to Wilmington, North Carolina, after research identifies health...
Woman sentenced to prison after selling drugs causing multiple overdoses, one death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Brevard woman has been sentenced to prison for distributing the drugs that led to the overdoses of multiple people and the death of at least one. Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in federal court by Judge Max Cogburn.
Consumer Reports: Here are some tips for keeping your family safe from house fires
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s something we don’t want to think about, but should: Making a plan now to keep our family safe from fire. And since October is National Fire Safety Month, the experts at Consumer Reports have some lifesaving tips that can help keep your home and family fire-safe.
'Those...on the side streets are going to pay the price': Merrimon Ave. conversion begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Earlier this year, the city of Asheville approved a $2.5 million project known as the Merrimon Avenue Conversion. It's a "road diet" with the intention of improving mobility and increasing safety for all. On Monday, Oct. 10, the conversion that has been four years in...
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans return to western NC during 'Get out the Vote' tour
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As election day quickly approaches, U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans to launch a statewide tour across North Carolina, including stops in the mountains. Beasley's "For the People" Get out the Vote tour will include public forums in Asheville, Lumberton and Elizabeth City, a press...
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
Not all apple farmers oppose expansion of Henderson County sewer lines
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The struggle between development and preserving land is at the center of a debate over sewer lines in Henderson County. Some argue sewer line expansion will lead to too much development, while others say planning is the way to go. Apple orchards are a...
Sweeten Creek reopens after gas line rupture; traffic delays expected to continue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents and drivers in south Asheville will be happy to know that a busy main road reopened Tuesday morning after a ruptured gas line forced closure for hours. The Asheville Fire Department said it responded to the 2600 block of Sweeten Creek Road on Monday...
