ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

TCU outlasts Kansas in battle of Big 12 unbeatens

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjJBD_0iReGvRL00

Unlikely unbeaten schools put on a dazzling college football show on Saturday in Lawrence, Ks.

In the end, TCU outlasted Kansas, 38-31, in a Big 12 thriller.

The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) got three TD passes from Max Duggan, who went 23-of-33 passing for 308 yards.

On the Kansas side, Heisman candidate Jalon Daniels was injured in the first half. Jason Bean came on and was brilliant. Bean, who started last year, was 16-of-24 for 262 yards and 4 TD passes.

Kansas (5-1, 2-1) did not blink when Daniels went out and Bean led the offense in step.

The winning touchdown came with 1:38 left when Duggan hit Quentin Johnston, who made his 14th catch of the game.

The pass was good for 24 yards and the game-winning score.

Johnson had 206 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Kansas’ last gasp ended on an incompletion. There appeared to be pass interference on the play by TCU but it was not flagged.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against TCU this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes form the previous version. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) travel on the road to face the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a battle of unbeatens inside Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Johnson City, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
Highschool Baseball Pro

Arlington, October 11 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

The R L Paschal High School baseball team will have a game with Arlington High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ARLINGTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Fox College Football#Big 12#American Football
The Community News

Former Bearcats penning music America loves

“We were actually on a writing retreat with Jordan and his brother during Covid, And we went out there, and we were just talking about family. We were talking about faith, and about things that matter. And I'd heard someone say the phrase 'Buy dirt — they ain't making any more of it', so we were like, 'hey, that's a cool idea.'"”
ALEDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
dmagazine.com

Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival

Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan

According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy