Norman, OK

Texas obliterates Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Red River Showdown turned into a bloodbath.

The burnt orange of the Texas Longhorns devastated Oklahoma, 49-0, in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. It was the most points scored by Texas against Oklahoma.

The Sooners are 3-3 in its first season under Brent Venables. They are winless in their first three Big 12 games. During its three-game losing streak, OU has allowed 145 points and 1,762 yards.

All is not well in Norman.

This is the first time the Sooners have lost their first three conference games since 1998 when they lost four in a row under John Blake to open Big 12 play.

They lost four conference games overall in 2014 under Bob Stoops.

The numbers were mind-blowing:

  • Texas 585 total yards, OU 195
  • Texas 289 yards passing, OU 39
  • Texas 295 yards rushing, OU 156
  • Texas 35 first downs, OU 11

