fsurams.com
Guenard & Lawson Headline LEC Weekly Awards
Framingham, Mass.-Framingham State junior forward Corlene Guenard has been named Little East Conference (LEC) Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore back Cori Lawson has been named LEC Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 9th. Guenard was named the LEC Offensive Player...
fsurams.com
Curran Selected MASCAC Football Defensive Player of the Week
Framingham, Mass. – Senior defensive back Cully Curran (Arlington, Mass.) has been named the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 9th. Curran earns his first defensive player of the week honors this season after recording five tackles, one for...
