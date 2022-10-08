ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fsurams.com

Volleyball Cruises to 3-0 Victory over Salem State

The Rams pulled out a close first set 25-18 before storming out to a 13-4 lead in the second. The Rams took the second frame 25-8. Salem led early in the third, 7-5, but the Rams rallied taking a 16-11 lead and eventually taking the frame 25-14. The Rams were...
SALEM, MA
fsurams.com

Curran Selected MASCAC Football Defensive Player of the Week

Framingham, Mass. – Senior defensive back Cully Curran (Arlington, Mass.) has been named the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 9th. Curran earns his first defensive player of the week honors this season after recording five tackles, one for...
ARLINGTON, MA
fsurams.com

Guenard & Lawson Headline LEC Weekly Awards

Framingham, Mass.-Framingham State junior forward Corlene Guenard has been named Little East Conference (LEC) Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore back Cori Lawson has been named LEC Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 9th. Guenard was named the LEC Offensive Player...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy