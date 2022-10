Southern Illinois University Edwardsville researchers in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Political Science have been awarded a $332,491 grant from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a local framework for mitigating violence under the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program. The researchers’ team includes Associate Professor Suranjan Weeraratne, Ph.D., Professor Laurie Rice, Ph.D., as well as Chair and Professor Kenneth Moffett, Ph.D.

