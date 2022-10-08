Read full article on original website
Biden to land in L.A. today as part of 3-state tour out West
Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash. Biden’s first stop Wednesday is near Vail, Colorado, […]
MO lawmakers want to limit foreign-owned farms, as Schmitt’s past vote comes under fire
“Eric Schmitt was the deciding vote to bring this to this state,” said state Sen. Doug Beck, a St. Louis Democrat. “I think people are really tuning into that now.”
Illinois Business Journal
Contegra constructing 390,943SF distribution center at Blue River Commerce Center
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
