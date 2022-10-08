Read full article on original website
South Carolina Students Achieve Moderate Gains on ACT
The ACT® has released 2022 assessment data for South Carolina high school students who took the ACT test. South Carolina public school students saw a moderate increase in the average composite score, from 18.3 in 2021 to 18.5 in 2022. The national average ACT Composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8, the lowest average score in more than three decades, according to data released today by ACT, the nonprofit organization that administers the college readiness exam.
Governor McMaster and Golf Industry Leaders Celebrate Success of Golf in South Carolina
Gathering at the Governor’s Mansion, leaders from the Palmetto State’s robust golf industry were recognized by Governor Henry McMaster and other state officials for the positive impact golf has on South Carolina’s economy and quality of life. The celebration comes just days before another PGA tournament tees...
South Carolina Receiving $979.01 Million from the Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WalletHub Study: South Carolina Is 2022’s 6th Least Politically Engaged State
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States and South Carolina ranked as being the 6th least engaged in the country. In order to determine where Americans are most involved in politics, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 10 key indicators of political engagement. They range from the percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election to total political contributions per adult population.
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Being Held on October 15th
On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
