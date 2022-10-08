The ACT® has released 2022 assessment data for South Carolina high school students who took the ACT test. South Carolina public school students saw a moderate increase in the average composite score, from 18.3 in 2021 to 18.5 in 2022. The national average ACT Composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8, the lowest average score in more than three decades, according to data released today by ACT, the nonprofit organization that administers the college readiness exam.

EDUCATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO