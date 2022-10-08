Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Residential Property Cleared On Hillsboro Avenue Ahead Of Improvement Project
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville began clearing the property at 617 Hillsboro Avenue this month to prepare for a stormwater improvement project that will help alleviate flooding and drainage issues in that area. The residential building at the site was demolished on October 3. The City purchased the...
Illinois Business Journal
Tourism bureau receives $750,000 sports tourism ARPA grant
Madison County Board funds Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau request for grant to promote sports marketing. Sports tourism in southwest Illinois received a financial shot in the arm when the Madison County Board approved a $750,000 ARPA grant to the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau for sports marketing.
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
Metro East transit agency says lack of drivers will force it to cut routes
Madison County Transit officials say after 18 months of mandated overtime - its understaffed workforce needs a break. The agency says it is 30 drivers short of what it needs to maintain current routes.
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for Black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
KMOV
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
recordpatriot.com
Probation Department almost ready to move
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Probation Department is getting ready for the second phase of its move to the Hillsboro Annex building down the street from the Administration Building. R. Kevin McKee, director of Probation & Court Services, said the second phase of the move should begin October 18,...
Illinois Business Journal
Popular Construction Leadership Institute 2023 registration open
Success in the highly competitive building industry requires exceptional leadership, management and communication skills. The innovative Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) has packaged those skills into a convenient, accelerated, nine-week program. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is now accepting registrations for the 2023 session of the highly popular program. Over the course...
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
wgel.com
Ciara Renee Macon & Sheila Macon
Ciara Renee Macon, age 17 of Alton, Illinois, and Sheila Macon age 73 both passed away in a vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Madison County. Combined Funeral services for Ciara and Sheila will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow in Hazel Dell. Memorials for both are suggested to the family and received at Donnell Wiegand Funeral Home.
1470 WMBD
Legendary WEEK-TV weatherman Vic Burnett dies at age 91
PEORIA, Ill. — Many local residents will be saddened to hear a voice from their childhood has passed on. Well known 25 News weatherman Vic Burnett died Friday. An Air Force veteran during the period of conflict involving the U.S. and Korea in the 1950’s, Burnett was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and according to an obituary posted online, he began performing as a child.
advantagenews.com
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks
ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
wlds.com
Some Concealed Carry Permits in Greene, Jersey May Be Invalid Due to Arrested Instructor
Some concealed carry permit holders in Greene County may have invalid permits. More than 200 concealed carry certificates issued last year through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were determined invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification in June 2021. According to officials, the Illinois State Police’s Firearms Services Bureau received a complaint in December 2020 alleging Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to state law. After a five-month investigation, the bureau’s investigators said they found evidence to support the allegation. All of the Lumma’s students were sent letters last year notifying them of their concealed carry status and received a 60-day grace period to complete the requirements for a new concealed carry license.
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
advantagenews.com
Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
STL County woman sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison after reaping fraud pandemic funds
A U.S. District judge sentenced a St. Louis County woman to a year and a day in prison Friday, October 7 after reaping fraudulent pandemic funds.
advantagenews.com
Wood River prepares for Halloween Parade and Chili Cook-Off
The Wood River Economic Development Group will try to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off from 2-6 p.m. in Central Park, according to city marketing consultant Kristen Burns. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Chili Cook-off...
