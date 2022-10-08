ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Illinois Business Journal

Tourism bureau receives $750,000 sports tourism ARPA grant

Madison County Board funds Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau request for grant to promote sports marketing. Sports tourism in southwest Illinois received a financial shot in the arm when the Madison County Board approved a $750,000 ARPA grant to the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau for sports marketing.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Madison County, IL
Government
Madison County, IL
Health
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Wood River, IL
County
Madison County, IL
KMOV

Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for Black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
recordpatriot.com

Probation Department almost ready to move

EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Probation Department is getting ready for the second phase of its move to the Hillsboro Annex building down the street from the Administration Building. R. Kevin McKee, director of Probation & Court Services, said the second phase of the move should begin October 18,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Popular Construction Leadership Institute 2023 registration open

Success in the highly competitive building industry requires exceptional leadership, management and communication skills. The innovative Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) has packaged those skills into a convenient, accelerated, nine-week program. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is now accepting registrations for the 2023 session of the highly popular program. Over the course...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Health Clinics#Np#Alton Memorial Hospital
wgel.com

Ciara Renee Macon & Sheila Macon

Ciara Renee Macon, age 17 of Alton, Illinois, and Sheila Macon age 73 both passed away in a vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Madison County. Combined Funeral services for Ciara and Sheila will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow in Hazel Dell. Memorials for both are suggested to the family and received at Donnell Wiegand Funeral Home.
ALTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Legendary WEEK-TV weatherman Vic Burnett dies at age 91

PEORIA, Ill. — Many local residents will be saddened to hear a voice from their childhood has passed on. Well known 25 News weatherman Vic Burnett died Friday. An Air Force veteran during the period of conflict involving the U.S. and Korea in the 1950’s, Burnett was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and according to an obituary posted online, he began performing as a child.
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled

A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX2Now

BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks

ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Some Concealed Carry Permits in Greene, Jersey May Be Invalid Due to Arrested Instructor

Some concealed carry permit holders in Greene County may have invalid permits. More than 200 concealed carry certificates issued last year through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were determined invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification in June 2021. According to officials, the Illinois State Police’s Firearms Services Bureau received a complaint in December 2020 alleging Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to state law. After a five-month investigation, the bureau’s investigators said they found evidence to support the allegation. All of the Lumma’s students were sent letters last year notifying them of their concealed carry status and received a 60-day grace period to complete the requirements for a new concealed carry license.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Guilty verdict in Granite City murder

A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
GRANITE CITY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Four indicted on gun charges

EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Two injured in Alton fight, one critical

What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River prepares for Halloween Parade and Chili Cook-Off

The Wood River Economic Development Group will try to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off from 2-6 p.m. in Central Park, according to city marketing consultant Kristen Burns. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Chili Cook-off...
WOOD RIVER, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy