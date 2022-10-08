ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.

