Belleville, IL

FOX 2

Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown

ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Popular Construction Leadership Institute 2023 registration open

Success in the highly competitive building industry requires exceptional leadership, management and communication skills. The innovative Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) has packaged those skills into a convenient, accelerated, nine-week program. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is now accepting registrations for the 2023 session of the highly popular program. Over the course...
KMOV

Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
missouribusinessalert.com

Incentives for entertainment venue in Midtown St. Louis get initial approval

A massive entertainment venue and residential development in Midtown is a step closer to receiving needed incentives. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 19-4 with four aldermen voting present to authorize $4.7 million in tax increment financing for the proposed redevelopment of the Armory, a massive building on Market Street near Grand Avenue and Interstate 64. A final vote could come next Friday.
Illinois Business Journal

Tourism bureau receives $750,000 sports tourism ARPA grant

Madison County Board funds Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau request for grant to promote sports marketing. Sports tourism in southwest Illinois received a financial shot in the arm when the Madison County Board approved a $750,000 ARPA grant to the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau for sports marketing.
FOX2Now

BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks

ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
