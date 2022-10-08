Read full article on original website
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
Saint Louis Public Schools picks interim superintendent, launches national search for permanent job
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system chose an interim superintendent to take over the job after current Superintendent Kelvin Adams retires at the end of the year. In a press release Monday, SLPS announced Nicole Williams will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023, following...
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Illinois Business Journal
Popular Construction Leadership Institute 2023 registration open
Success in the highly competitive building industry requires exceptional leadership, management and communication skills. The innovative Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) has packaged those skills into a convenient, accelerated, nine-week program. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is now accepting registrations for the 2023 session of the highly popular program. Over the course...
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
KMOV
Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
KMOV
A winter staple in St. Louis for 65 years is getting a new look
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is getting a major refresh and is asking the community for input on its new look. Forest Park and the City of St. Louis are hosting a virtual open house this evening at 6:30 via Zoom. Residents have...
Is St. Louis ready for an earthquake? A new survey seeks to find out
St. Louis is well-known for being in the New Madrid seismic zone, an area that saw a significant earthquake 110 years ago. So what would happen if the big one hit – and how prepared would we be?
missouribusinessalert.com
Incentives for entertainment venue in Midtown St. Louis get initial approval
A massive entertainment venue and residential development in Midtown is a step closer to receiving needed incentives. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 19-4 with four aldermen voting present to authorize $4.7 million in tax increment financing for the proposed redevelopment of the Armory, a massive building on Market Street near Grand Avenue and Interstate 64. A final vote could come next Friday.
Illinois Business Journal
Tourism bureau receives $750,000 sports tourism ARPA grant
Madison County Board funds Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau request for grant to promote sports marketing. Sports tourism in southwest Illinois received a financial shot in the arm when the Madison County Board approved a $750,000 ARPA grant to the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau for sports marketing.
BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks
ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
Costco opening in University City in two weeks
Costco is just two weeks away from opening doors in University City.
edglentoday.com
Residential Property Cleared On Hillsboro Avenue Ahead Of Improvement Project
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville began clearing the property at 617 Hillsboro Avenue this month to prepare for a stormwater improvement project that will help alleviate flooding and drainage issues in that area. The residential building at the site was demolished on October 3. The City purchased the...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Metro East transit agency says lack of drivers will force it to cut routes
Madison County Transit officials say after 18 months of mandated overtime - its understaffed workforce needs a break. The agency says it is 30 drivers short of what it needs to maintain current routes.
Nobel Prize-winning professor slept in, missed important call
When Professor Philip Dybvig went to sleep Sunday night, he turned on his phone's "Do Not Disturb" setting.
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
Software used for elections in St. Louis reports data breach; LA poll workers' information found on servers in China
Last week, the CEO of Konnech, a company that provides software for poll workers, was arrested after a data breach. The information of some Los Angeles poll workers was found on a computer server in China. St. Louis City and County use the software.
