Kane nets winner as Tottenham ends tough week with victory

1 of 4

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Harry Kane’s instinctive goal was enough to help Tottenham end a difficult week with a 1-0 victory at Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham dedicated the win to fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died this week at the age of 61. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris walked over to the away fans after the final whistle holding up a team shirt with “Gian Piero” on the back.

“It’s been a difficult week to say the least, and it was nice to get the win today,” Kane said.

The England striker reacted quickly to get his head onto a cross from Son Heung-min in the 22nd minute and steer the ball in. Kane has eight league goals in nine matches, although he still lags far behind Erling Haaland’s 15 for Manchester City.

“It was a bit of a scrappy goal, Son whipped one in with pace and it went in,” Kane said.

Tottenham was also coming off a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend and a disappointing 0-0 draw at Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Manager Antonio Conte ripped up his playbook as a result and switched to a 3-5-2 formation with Matt Doherty and Yves Bissouma handed rare starts.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was making his home debut after holding Liverpool to a draw at Anfield in his first game in charge, and his team arguably should have leveled before halftime with Solly March sending a 20-yarder wide and Danny Welbeck unable to beat Lloris from inside the area.

Son thought he added a second goal with a fierce strike in the 74th, but the offside flag was up.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports