ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

GOP senator faces backlash after equating Black people to criminals

Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville is under fire after suggesting that Democrats are soft on crime because they want to hand out reparations to the “people who do the crime,” seemingly referring to Black Americans, per The Hill. “Senator Tuberville’s comments are flat-out racist, ignorant, and utterly sickening,”...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy