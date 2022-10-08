Read full article on original website
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
GOP senator faces backlash after equating Black people to criminals
Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville is under fire after suggesting that Democrats are soft on crime because they want to hand out reparations to the “people who do the crime,” seemingly referring to Black Americans, per The Hill. “Senator Tuberville’s comments are flat-out racist, ignorant, and utterly sickening,”...
NBC reporter's comment about Fetterman draws criticism
NEW YORK — (AP) — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke.
Comments / 0