dotesports.com
When does Among Us VR release?
Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
dotesports.com
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
dotesports.com
Did Iono reveal Paldean Magnemite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet teaser trailer “Guess Iono’s Partner Pokémon” revealed even more about the upcoming games’ non-playable characters. The character in question, Iono, is an elaborately-dressed streamer and influencer who also functions as an Electric-type gym leader in Paldea. In the teaser trailer, she hosts a virtual show where she invites viewers to guess who her partner Pokémon is.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Mobile is getting another feature that PC and console players have begged for
Apex Legends players have long noted that the game’s original Heirloom weapons pale in comparison to some of the newer ones. Heirlooms like Valkyrie’s Suzaku or Revenant’s Dead Man’s Curve are bigger, more visually interesting, and have far more inspect animations tied to them than Wraith’s Kunai and Lifeline’s Shock Sticks.
dotesports.com
Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Why are my Overwatch 2 characters locked?
A key part of the First Time User Experience (FTUE) in Overwatch 2 is having to unlock heroes as you progress through the game. While that’s a valuable journey for players who are just learning about the Overwatch universe, it’s less useful for those of us who have been playing the game for years.
dotesports.com
Messi, Neymar, and Pogba coming to Modern Warfare 2? CoD leaker says yes
Call of Duty leakers have had a field day over the last few years releasing information on unannounced content, and it looks like the trend won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. TheGhostofHope, who has been correct on previously reported leaks in the past, is back again with...
dotesports.com
How to get the golden ticket in Apex Legends
If you’ve dropped into Apex Legends recently and felt like something was just a little bit different, it’s not just you. The crafting replicators have gone gold, and you might notice a bunch of people online talking about golden tickets. No, you haven’t entered a Willy Wonka X...
dotesports.com
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?
VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
dotesports.com
Bugged no more: Orianna re-enabled at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After being disabled for several days of play at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
dotesports.com
How to play Overwatch 2 without a phone number
Overwatch 2 was expected to take the franchise to the next level, but it also did the opposite in some respects. While the new characters, maps, and content feel like a breath of fresh air for Overwatch fans, a decent number of new players were left on edge due to the new phone number requirement of the title.
dotesports.com
Grubby refuses to enter Dota 2 MMR hell
Warcraft III sensation and professional player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, made the decision to start playing Dota 2 a few months ago. After mainly playing other RTS games like the Age of Empires series and Starcraft, he decided to take on the new challenge of playing one of the most complicated MOBAs. And now, he calls it one of the best decisions he’s ever made, going so far as to say that he regrets not starting the game earlier in life.
dotesports.com
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles
Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
dotesports.com
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
What is Xbox Keystone? Microsoft’s next device explained
Microsoft’s next device might have been accidentally showcased without the company realizing it and it looks like Phil Spencer’s to blame. Titled “Keystone”, the newest device is somewhat of an enigma, with only speculations about the new appliance surfacing around the internet. But, fans and eagle-eyed Twitter users might have spotted a massive spoiler or intentional teaser for the device.
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
dotesports.com
Worlds power picks Aatrox, Maokai are finally being nerfed in League Patch 12.20
It wouldn’t be a League of Legends patch without some of the most powerful picks in the meta being tuned in some capacity. Riot Phroxzon, lead designer on League’s balance team and preseason, specified the nerfs to three champions expected to release alongside Patch 12.20 on Oct. 19. Among these champions are two that have completely dominated the Worlds meta, currently sitting as the top two most played champions in the group stage.
dotesports.com
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
dotesports.com
How to bind jump to scroll wheel in CS:GO
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most pinpoint precise games you can play, with aiming completely ruined by one wrong step and smokes that bloom in a particular way, giving you a one-way smoke. So you’ve made it, you want to learn to CS:GO jump through your mouse.
