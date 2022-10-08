Read full article on original website
Related
Texas A&M student facing charges after defacing part of the George Bush Presidential Library Complex
The 20-year-old was "extremely intoxicated" when he allegedly tried to break a window and set fire to the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
KBTX.com
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
19-Year-Old Juliana Garcia Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Navasota (Navasota, TX)
The troopers reported a motor vehicle accident in Navasota on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 105 east of Navasota in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Brazos County gets grant to fight human trafficking
Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan-College Station announce accepting a $1.5 million grant to fight human trafficking. With this funding the Sheriff’s Office will hire specialized personnel trained specifically to combat human trafficking, now described as the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world.
Battalion Texas AM
Attempted arson on West Campus
Editor's Note: At time of publication, no conviction has been made, and updates will be published as available. Texas A&M student in custody after attempting arson at Annenberg Presidential Conference Center and setting fire to a car. At 3:25 a.m. Oct. 8, A&M police responded to a 911 call at...
Rockdale ISD put on temporary lockout after student threat
The lockdown was lifted after police concluded their investigation.
KBTX.com
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
THREE SHOT AFTER OFF-CAMPUS PARTY IN PRAIRIE VIEW
Three people were seriously wounded after being shot early Sunday morning at a party near Prairie View A&M University. The Prairie View Police Department and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:30 a.m. to gunshots in the 20500 block of Pine Island Road, near Windmill Road. Witnesses told police...
wtaw.com
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests
Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man Who Is Awaiting 17 Trials On Six New Charges
A Bryan man awaiting 17 trials in Brazos County courts is arrested on six new charges. 33 year old Maurice Rollo Jr., who was jailed for the 25th time in 15 years, remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars. Arrest reports from Bryan police state that...
wtaw.com
Multiple Residents Rescued from Apartment Fire
College Station firefighters responded to a structure fire at The Cottages of College Station apartment complex on Holleman Dr S Tuesday night. According to CSFD, firefighters arrived on scene at 7:15 p.m. to find a three-story apartment on fire. Two residents were rescued from the second floor and other victims...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests A Man On Family Violence Assault Charges That Took Place Along Highway 6
A College Station man is in jail on charges of assaulting his girlfriend and her nearly two year old son two weeks ago. The arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office states this happened along Highway 6 near Santa’s Wonderland the morning of September 30. The victims...
kwhi.com
CONROE WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
A Conroe woman was flown to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning on Highway 105 near County Road 415, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that around 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound, partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason, when it struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.
KBTX.com
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County
Thanks to a Bryan-based rescue the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”
Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council “Reluctantly” Approves Bryan ISD Rezoning Request For The Site Of The District’s New Transportation, Maintenance, And Auxiliary Services Center
The Bryan city council unanimously approves Bryan ISD’s rezoning request for the site of the district’s new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center. While there no votes against the rezoning, a council majority did not support the facility being built within 550 feet of Leonard Road near the intersection with Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Was Alabama’s AP Poll Drop Too Far?
A tough home win against the Texas A&M Aggies did Alabama football no favors when it came to the Associated Press poll rankings. The Crimson Tide, previously ranked No. 1, fell two places to No. 3. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (3-3, 12- SEC) 24-20 in a game which came down to the last play.
Comments / 0