College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Fire under control at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
fox44news.com

Brazos County gets grant to fight human trafficking

Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan-College Station announce accepting a $1.5 million grant to fight human trafficking. With this funding the Sheriff’s Office will hire specialized personnel trained specifically to combat human trafficking, now described as the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Attempted arson on West Campus

Editor's Note: At time of publication, no conviction has been made, and updates will be published as available. Texas A&M student in custody after attempting arson at Annenberg Presidential Conference Center and setting fire to a car. At 3:25 a.m. Oct. 8, A&M police responded to a 911 call at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

THREE SHOT AFTER OFF-CAMPUS PARTY IN PRAIRIE VIEW

Three people were seriously wounded after being shot early Sunday morning at a party near Prairie View A&M University. The Prairie View Police Department and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:30 a.m. to gunshots in the 20500 block of Pine Island Road, near Windmill Road. Witnesses told police...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
wtaw.com

Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests

Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Multiple Residents Rescued from Apartment Fire

College Station firefighters responded to a structure fire at The Cottages of College Station apartment complex on Holleman Dr S Tuesday night. According to CSFD, firefighters arrived on scene at 7:15 p.m. to find a three-story apartment on fire. Two residents were rescued from the second floor and other victims...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

CONROE WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA

A Conroe woman was flown to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning on Highway 105 near County Road 415, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that around 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound, partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason, when it struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council “Reluctantly” Approves Bryan ISD Rezoning Request For The Site Of The District’s New Transportation, Maintenance, And Auxiliary Services Center

The Bryan city council unanimously approves Bryan ISD’s rezoning request for the site of the district’s new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center. While there no votes against the rezoning, a council majority did not support the facility being built within 550 feet of Leonard Road near the intersection with Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
BRYAN, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Was Alabama’s AP Poll Drop Too Far?

A tough home win against the Texas A&M Aggies did Alabama football no favors when it came to the Associated Press poll rankings. The Crimson Tide, previously ranked No. 1, fell two places to No. 3. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (3-3, 12- SEC) 24-20 in a game which came down to the last play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

