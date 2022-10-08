Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU roundtable: Evaluating the 4-2 start, Brian Kelly's first year and what comes next
Halfway through the regular season is a good time to pause and evaluate where things stand for LSU. The Tigers are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference as they head to Florida this Saturday. They won come-from-behind games over Mississippi State and Auburn. They also dropped a messy season opener and are coming off a 40-13 loss to Tennessee.
NOLA.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tell the Truth Monday: LSU has a low ceiling
LSU’s 4-game winning streak is over. The Tigers’ stay in the AP poll at No. 25 lasted just 1 week. It all ended after the 40-13 thrashing at the hands of No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Now it’s Tell the Truth Monday. Brian Kelly...
NOLA.com
Tennessee's spread offense was reason for Harold Perkins' limited snaps, LSU coach Brian Kelly says
LSU coach Brian Kelly explained Monday why true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, the highest-rated player in LSU's 2022 signing class, played sparingly in Saturday's game against Tennessee. Kelly said Perkins recently moved to the strongside linebacker spot, a position that would have put him at a disadvantage against Tennessee's spread...
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
hottytoddy.com
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU
The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
NOLA.com
Brian Kelly prepares for more LSU O-line changes, updates the status of two starting linemen
LSU coach Brian Kelly joked that he looked forward to putting together LSU's sixth offensive line combination going into the Florida game. During last Friday's walkthroughs, starting left tackle Will Campbell was driven off in an ambulance after an "episode," treated for dehydration during a weekend-long stay at the hospital.
LSU Women's Basketball Commit Mikaylah Williams Inks NIL Deal
Kim Mulkey's next weapon is already gaining national notoriety, hot name in NIL space.
mediafeed.org
Louisiana State University will cost you this much
Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
NOLA.com
LSU Health
In 2021, an internal audit revealed influence-peddling, retaliation and nepotism by LSU Health Sciences Center officials. LSU's chancellor later resigned. This collection of stories tracks that scandal and its aftermath. Larry Hollier spent lavishly and was reimbursed by the LSU Health Foundation. He said the spending was legitimate. Others call...
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included […]
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in weekend boat crash along Louisiana coast
EMPIRE, La. - A Baton Rouge man was killed Saturday night after a boat smashed into a formation of rocks along the Louisiana coast. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents were called to the crash around 8:45 p.m. near Empire in Plaquemines Parish. The department said the boat crashed into a rock jetty, launching three boaters onto the rocks.
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
NOLA.com
Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil
If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Part of 'The Family': Louisiana teen lands recurring role on Peacock series
Madisonville teen Maggie Sonnier makes her acting debut in the fifth episode of ‘A Friend of the Family,” releasing Thursday on Peacock. The limited series "is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family 'friend,'" according to the series' synopsis. The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived."
theadvocate.com
This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.
At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
