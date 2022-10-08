Read full article on original website
Related
eastside-online.org
$363 million Cherry Hill public school bond approved
Last Thursday, a $363 million bond was passed by Cherry Hill voters, marking the first capital investment in the district’s public schools in more than 20 years. A total of 12,945 votes were cast: 4,131 of those in person and 8,841 by mail. There has been substantial opposition to the bond being passed among the residents of Cherry Hill. While many are quite dissatisfied with the effects of the tax implications, others are hopeful about the potential benefits the bond will have on the community.
eastside-online.org
Questionable Geography: The District’s Distribution of an Incorrect Map
If you open up your 2022-2023 Cherry Hill High School East student planner to the last ten pages, you’ll notice what some might consider mistakes. They’re not new; the 2021-2022 student planner had them as well. For starters, if you flip to page 136 in the 2021-2022 East...
Comments / 0