Last Thursday, a $363 million bond was passed by Cherry Hill voters, marking the first capital investment in the district’s public schools in more than 20 years. A total of 12,945 votes were cast: 4,131 of those in person and 8,841 by mail. There has been substantial opposition to the bond being passed among the residents of Cherry Hill. While many are quite dissatisfied with the effects of the tax implications, others are hopeful about the potential benefits the bond will have on the community.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO