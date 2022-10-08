ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
