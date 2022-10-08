Read full article on original website
Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
Louisville's Kenny Payne and El Ellis address the Cardinals' backcourt situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne knows there has been a lot of talk about the depth - or lack thereof - in his backcourt. The first-year Cardinals' head coach isn't listening to any of the chatter, instead, he said getting the guys he has on the roster ready to compete.
Louisville pushing hard for another St. John Bosco player in OL Sean Na'a
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei took down Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 17-7 on Friday in a matchup of the nation's top two programs. Even in defeat, Braves offensive lineman Sean Na'a still had a strong showing. Na’a is one of the top un-committed lineman out West. He transferred in...
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne and players said at ACC Tip Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne, along with players El Ellis and Sydney Curry visited with the media at the ACC Tip Off on Wednesday. Payne and the players were asked several questions on the main stage by the moderator. Q. Coach, thoughts about how...
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Pittsburgh in Cardinal Stadium will be played at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The U of L-Pittsburgh game will be on the ACC Network and will end a streak of three straight noon games for the Cardinals. Louisville is...
