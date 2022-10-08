ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

fortatkinsononline.com

Fort Council holds budget workshop; increase in levy, mill rate anticipated

The Fort Atkinson City Council participated Tuesday in a budget workshop. During the workshop council members received information outlining preliminary numbers associated with the city’s 2023 operating budget. According to information shared with council in advance of the workshop by City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire, a proposed draft budget...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Rock River Community Clinic seeks AmeriCorps VISTA program volunteers

The Rock River Community Clinic, Whitewater, is accepting applications to fill two AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer positions for the 2022-2023 school year. According to its website, AmeriCorps is a federal agency “connecting individuals and organizations to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges.” The organization’s website is here: https://americorps.gov/about/what-we-do.
WHITEWATER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Advisory referendum on Nov. 8 ballot in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — A referendum with two questions will appear on the 2022 ballot during the Nov. 8 general election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Milton School District to recognize Wall of Honor inductees

The Milton School District will hold an induction ceremony recognizing six people to receive inclusion on its new “Wall of Honor.”. The wall, which was part of renovations recently completed at the Milton High School, was created in recognition of former students, alumni, staff and community members who have distinguished themselves through academic, artistic or athletic achievements or by contributions to their profession.
MILTON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Council postpones ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets

The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday postponed the advancement of an ordinance allowing the use of golf carts on city streets. The action returns the ordinance to city staff, charging it with crafting language to include several proposed amendments, such as allowing golf carts to travel for “short distances” on city sidewalks.
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Family Equality’s Simes to speak at AAUW meeting

The Fort Atkinson branch of the American Association of University Woman (AAUW) has announced that Kim Simes, chief of staff, people and culture with the Family Equality Council, will be the keynote speaker at the group’s next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 7. The Family Equality Council, according to its...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
ARLINGTON, WI
dailydodge.com

Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance

(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
JUNEAU, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
MADISON, WI
News Break
Politics
themadent.com

Michels Businesses Lack in Diversity

Republican Tim Michels currently campaigning for Governor of Wisconsin against Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a history of being a business owner but not a history of diversity. Michels is a co-owner of the family business, the Michels Corp., a privately-held company based in Brownsville, WI, in Dodge County....
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Robert Arnold Brunner

Whitewater, Wisconsin, October 10, 2022 — Robert Arnold Brunner, age 93, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater. Robert was born on January 14, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of Helen (Warnke) and Arnold Brunner. He married Geraldine B. Riedl...
WHITEWATER, WI
WISN

LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
BROOKFIELD, WI

