Washington County proposes raising property taxes to hire more officers
Washington County officials are hosting a number of town halls to talk about passing an anti-crime referendum on the ballot ahead of election day.
Fort Council holds budget workshop; increase in levy, mill rate anticipated
The Fort Atkinson City Council participated Tuesday in a budget workshop. During the workshop council members received information outlining preliminary numbers associated with the city’s 2023 operating budget. According to information shared with council in advance of the workshop by City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire, a proposed draft budget...
Rock River Community Clinic seeks AmeriCorps VISTA program volunteers
The Rock River Community Clinic, Whitewater, is accepting applications to fill two AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer positions for the 2022-2023 school year. According to its website, AmeriCorps is a federal agency “connecting individuals and organizations to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges.” The organization’s website is here: https://americorps.gov/about/what-we-do.
Eric Toney Calls on Madison to Rescind John Tate’s Appointment to Monitor City Police
Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney is calling on the City of Madison to rescind its decision to hire Evers’ former Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate for their first-ever independent police monitor. Tate, a Racine alderman, spent the last three years freeing some of the state’s most heinous...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Advisory referendum on Nov. 8 ballot in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — A referendum with two questions will appear on the 2022 ballot during the Nov. 8 general election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.
Milton School District to recognize Wall of Honor inductees
The Milton School District will hold an induction ceremony recognizing six people to receive inclusion on its new “Wall of Honor.”. The wall, which was part of renovations recently completed at the Milton High School, was created in recognition of former students, alumni, staff and community members who have distinguished themselves through academic, artistic or athletic achievements or by contributions to their profession.
Whitewater: Council postpones ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets
The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday postponed the advancement of an ordinance allowing the use of golf carts on city streets. The action returns the ordinance to city staff, charging it with crafting language to include several proposed amendments, such as allowing golf carts to travel for “short distances” on city sidewalks.
Family Equality’s Simes to speak at AAUW meeting
The Fort Atkinson branch of the American Association of University Woman (AAUW) has announced that Kim Simes, chief of staff, people and culture with the Family Equality Council, will be the keynote speaker at the group’s next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 7. The Family Equality Council, according to its...
Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a group of high school students were allegedly forced out of a vehicle with a “torch like device” last week, noting that one of the youth involved was a young tribal member.
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance
(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
Hundreds gather in Waukesha following first week of Darrell Brooks trial
It's been an emotional week in Waukesha as the Darrell Brooks trial started. Despite the challenges, the city hosted the Waukesha Unlocked event.
Michels Businesses Lack in Diversity
Republican Tim Michels currently campaigning for Governor of Wisconsin against Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a history of being a business owner but not a history of diversity. Michels is a co-owner of the family business, the Michels Corp., a privately-held company based in Brownsville, WI, in Dodge County....
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit filed against Milwaukee officials by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested. Republicans were seeking records from the Milwaukee Election Commission and mayor’s office related to a get-out-the-vote campaign that...
Robert Arnold Brunner
Whitewater, Wisconsin, October 10, 2022 — Robert Arnold Brunner, age 93, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater. Robert was born on January 14, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of Helen (Warnke) and Arnold Brunner. He married Geraldine B. Riedl...
LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
