MU wrestling to open dual season at Mizzou Softball Stadium
Missouri wrestling’s first dual of the 2022-23 season will be Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium, coach Brian Smith announced on Twitter earlier this week. The Tigers will host Lindenwood. MU last wrestled at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Nov. 4, 2017, when it beat Illinois 20-17 in the...
titaninsider.com
Afternoon kickoff for Mizzou football homecoming game vs. Vanderbilt
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's Oct. 22 homecoming football game against Vanderbilt will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the league announced Monday. MU always requests to have its homecoming game played in the afternoon or evening to make room for morning homecoming festivities, including the campus parade through downtown Columbia. The Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are on a bye this week. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) plays Saturday at Georgia. The Tigers are 2-0 against Vandy under coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive SEC games since beating Mizzou on Oct. 19, 2019.
