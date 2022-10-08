What we know about Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III injury vs. Florida Gators football

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's Oct. 22 homecoming football game against Vanderbilt will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the league announced Monday. MU always requests to have its homecoming game played in the afternoon or evening to make room for morning homecoming festivities, including the campus parade through downtown Columbia. The Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are on a bye this week. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) plays Saturday at Georgia. The Tigers are 2-0 against Vandy under coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive SEC games since beating Mizzou on Oct. 19, 2019.

