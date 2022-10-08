What we know about Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III injury vs. Florida Gators football

Read full article on original website
titaninsider.com
Afternoon kickoff for Mizzou football homecoming game vs. Vanderbilt
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's Oct. 22 homecoming football game against Vanderbilt will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the league announced Monday. MU always requests to have its homecoming game played in the afternoon or evening to make room for morning homecoming festivities, including the campus parade through downtown Columbia. The Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are on a bye this week. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) plays Saturday at Georgia. The Tigers are 2-0 against Vandy under coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive SEC games since beating Mizzou on Oct. 19, 2019.
titaninsider.com
MU wrestling to open dual season at Mizzou Softball Stadium
Missouri wrestling’s first dual of the 2022-23 season will be Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium, coach Brian Smith announced on Twitter earlier this week. The Tigers will host Lindenwood. MU last wrestled at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Nov. 4, 2017, when it beat Illinois 20-17 in the...
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
WCJB
“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days. “It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
News4Jax.com
3rd person arrested in ‘Operation Lucky 777s’
A third person has been arrested in connection with “Operation Lucky 777s.”. On Friday morning, Clay County deputies, under the Cops Without Borders initiative, arrested Raymond Brewer, 44, at his Jacksonville home on Bellrose Avenue. There was a warrant for Brewer’s arrest in connection to “Operation Lucky 777s,” which...
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
A pair of Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of "liquid gold" from a local restaurant early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Mother testifies in gruesome Putnam County murder trial, suspect faces death penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Day one of the trial against Mark Wilson started in Putnam County Tuesday after it was pushed back a day because of a conflict with a juror. Robert Baker, 12, and his brother Tayten, 14, were murdered in their Melrose home on Aug. 26, 2020.
WCJB
Investigators release new details on plane crash that killed Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly two years later we are learning new details about the plane crash that killed Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham. The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the crash from October 25th, 2020. About 20 minutes after departure the plane suddenly slowed down...
News4Jax.com
Second arrest made for former Florida Youth Challenge Academy employee, 24, involved in inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old student
STARKE, Fla. – A second woman has been arrested and accused of abusing her power as a cadre or supervisor to have a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding in Starke. Ariana Durr, 24, is accused of having an...
Update: Clay County deputies locate missing 17-year-old boy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff's Office has located a missing 17-year-old boy.
WCJB
Many students showed up to protest or show support during Ben Sasse’s forums
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During the senator’s forums, many students showed up to either support or protest his selection. One student questioned the structure of the question and answer session itself. “I feel it’s really important that he visits and that he answers his questions. I do think the...
Lake City police need help locating missing teen
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing teenager named Deziah Renee Garrett. Garrett is age 14, the height of 5′3, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Garrett was reportedly last seen at 7:00 a.m on October 8 wearing a black hoodie,...
Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
