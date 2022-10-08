Have you ever wondered about the photographers and process behind iconic movie posters? Some of Azriel Knight's most vivid nostalgic memories are over the striking movie poster for the blockbuster film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Being born in 1992, I don't have as much of a connection to the TMNT franchise as this video's host, but this did not hinder my ability to enjoy it! Growing up I had an older brother who in the '90s was most certainly taken by these pizza-eating turtles, so I understand the significance of this movie for someone from that era, and this video's host is no exception.

