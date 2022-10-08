Read full article on original website
How to Display Your Favorite Artwork and Photos — Without Hanging Anything on Your Walls
One of the best things about living in your own place is being able to collect and display all of the art and photos that resonate with you. Whether you want to create a gallery wall or invest in a large statement piece of art, you have to find the perfect place to put pieces. If you’re living in a small space though, well, walls can be hard to come by. What if I told you there’s any easy solution for finding room for your artwork, and every home has it?
Fstoppers
See How Amazingly Well the New Topaz Photo AI Works on Old Pictures
Topaz recently released its new Photo AI software, which deals with noise, sharpness, and resolution. I have been using it and it's seriously impressed me. If you want to see it work its magic on old pictures, take a look inside. The footsteps are getting louder, as AI threatens to...
Two exciting new exhibitions open at The Photographers Gallery in London
A collection of work by Chris Killip and An Alternative History of Photography to be on display until 19 February
A ‘wrong’ family moment that’s full of truth … Jessica Todd Harper’s best photograph
‘I like the fact that this isn’t perfectly arranged. There’s the masking tape behind the eggs, the streamer hanging off the flowers, my son’s bright socks – all these elements preserve the veracity of the scene’
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Surfer wiped out by "place of skulls" wave wins Ocean Photographer of the Year
Ocean conservation has never been more important and these are the photographers documenting its beauty and plights
anothermag.com
Tschabalala Self’s Poetic New Paintings Explore the Meaning of Home
With rounded bouncy thighs, pointy elbows and splayed rubbery fingers, a woman in a lemon yellow slip dress, knee-high boots and a wide-brimmed hat sits on a turquoise chair that is only half solid. She is one of Harlem-born visual artist Tschabalala Self’s Black bodies: this time a bronze sculpture brightening the grey new-build backdrop of Coal Drops Yard in London’s St Pancras. The chair – with flimsy scribbled legs that defy perspective and a curved ironwork frame with unfinished lines that engulf its sitter – resembles more of a hasty sketch than a three-dimensional object. The body, too, follows the line of the hand: the twisted neckline on the dress, the impossibly pointed toes – yet it is fleshy and corporeal. Unlike the chair, the body is unmistakably solid.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
Fire Damages Easter Island Statues, Art Writer Grace Glueck Dies at 96, and More: Morning Links for October 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. In a tough break for fans of Johannes Vermeer, the National Gallery of Art said on Friday that, after high-tech study, it has determined that its painting Girl With a Flute (ca. 1669/1675) is not the work of the 17th-century Dutchman, as it had previously believed, Zachary Small reports in the New York Times . While closed during the pandemic, the Washington, D.C., institution examined the portrait using “microscopic pigment analysis and advanced imaging technology,” per the Times, as part of a Vermeer exhibition (recently previewed by ARTnews) that just opened. The work’s maker may have been someone...
msn.com
The heartbreaking last words of some of history's most iconic figures
The average person speaks around 860,341,500 words in one lifetime— the equivalent of the entire text of the complete 20-volume "Oxford English Dictionary (OED)." Some of these words are life-changing, others mundane, and some will be the last we say. There is something about the final words a person...
PHOTO: Huge ‘Titanboa Skeleton’ Spotted on Google Earth During Low Tide
What looked like a huge skeleton was found on Google Earth. A low tide revealed a giant “titanboa” skeleton, showing a terrifying huge snake. The skeleton was found in France. A clip of the finding was posted to TikTok, and has wigged out millions of viewers. “Hidden on...
Photographer uses AI to imagine how dead famous people would look today
Using AI technology and photo editing software, Turkish photographer imagines what celebrities would look like today
ohmymag.co.uk
Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden message in this picture?
Contrary to popular belief, it’s not only the Riddler who enjoys riddles – although his are dark, twisted, and geographically located in Gotham City – buteveryone enjoys a good riddle once in a while. It’s a fun way to activate your brain, and the feeling of accomplishment you get once you solve it, is priceless.
Fstoppers
The Photographer And Story Behind The 1990 TMNT Movie Poster
Have you ever wondered about the photographers and process behind iconic movie posters? Some of Azriel Knight's most vivid nostalgic memories are over the striking movie poster for the blockbuster film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Being born in 1992, I don't have as much of a connection to the TMNT franchise as this video's host, but this did not hinder my ability to enjoy it! Growing up I had an older brother who in the '90s was most certainly taken by these pizza-eating turtles, so I understand the significance of this movie for someone from that era, and this video's host is no exception.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022: the winning pictures
More than 38,000 images were entered into the 58th wildlife contest but only two photographers could be crowned winners
Sophia Loren, 88, looks more glamorous than ever in a chic white suit and dripping with diamonds at her restaurant opening in Milan
She's always been the epitome of glamour. And Sophia Loren looked better than ever as she attended her restaurant opening in Milan on Monday just weeks after her 88th birthday. The actress dazzled in a chic white trouser suit to launch the latest of her eponymous eateries in Italy. The...
Bride super glues her ears to her head for wedding pics but people are divided
It's every bride's dream to look perfect on her wedding day, but if you're breaking out the super glue to adjust your appearance - perhaps that's a sign you might have taken things a step too far. And that's exactly what one bride resorted to ahead of her big day,...
Fstoppers
Four Steps for Balancing Natural Light and Flash
Knowing how to balance flash and ambient light is one of the most important skills a portrait photographer can have, as it will give you the maximum creative and technical versatility needed to tackle just about any scenario. If you are wondering how to do this, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you four steps to creating a balanced, compelling photo using both flash and ambient light.
Fstoppers
