ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Michael Schumacher’s nephew in fiery race car crash as F1 legend’s relative is left needing medical attention

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S nephew David was involved in a scary crash at the Hockenheim DTM event earlier today.

As the 20-year-old scrapped with Thomas Preining during lap 6, a collision on turn 8 sent both cars careering off track and towards the barrier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ynBI_0iRdp1mq00
Dennis Olsen's car briefly lit up in flames Credit: https://www.motorsport.com/dtm/news/hockenheim-dtm-red-flagged-after-scary-crashes/10381619/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heFZh_0iRdp1mq00
The crash caused an automatic red flag Credit: https://www.motorsport.com/dtm/news/hockenheim-dtm-red-flagged-after-scary-crashes/10381619/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIc46_0iRdp1mq00
A collision with the barrier caused Olsen's issues Credit: https://www.motorsport.com/dtm/news/hockenheim-dtm-red-flagged-after-scary-crashes/10381619/

Schumacher and Preining's crash gave Porsche ace Dennis Olsen big problems.

The Norwegian lost control of his car as he tried to avoid a pile-up - whacking into a barrier.

Moments later the impact caused his car to briefly spark into flames.

Thankfully all drivers were left unscathed by the crash, although Schumacher, Preining and Olsen were all taken to the medical centre to get checked.

While the drivers were thankfully fine, the same could not be said for their cars - with the crash doing expensive damage.

The red flag was immediately waved, delaying the race.

Proceedings eventually got back underway with a lap behind the safety car.

David Schumacher is son of F1 legend Michael's brother Ralf, and cousin of Haas star Mick.

Seven-time world champion Michael has been out of the public eye since suffering a severe brain injury in December 2013 during a skiing accident in the French Alps.

He was placed in a medically induced coma until June 2014 and is now back home in Switzerland with his family.

Since the horrifying incident nearly nine years ago, Michael, 53, has lived an extremely private life - with very few updates on his health.

Mick's F1 future, meanwhile, is up in the air - with Haas yet to renew his contract beyond the end of this year.

Should Haas decide to go in a different direction, Mick could be offered an F1 lifeline by Williams - who are not renewing Nicholas Latifi's contract.

Asked about speculation, Williams team principal Jost Capito said: "Mick deserves to stay in F1. We'll see if that happens, but he's definitely an option for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1ttL_0iRdp1mq00
Olsen and Preining hug after the incident Credit: https://www.motorsport.com/dtm/news/hockenheim-dtm-red-flagged-after-scary-crashes/10381619/

Comments / 4

Related
BBC

Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap

Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc wants Ferrari to use final races to prepare for 2023 fightback

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of this season to make improvements in order to provide Max Verstappen with a sterner challenge in 2023 after his “incredible” performance in this year’s championship. Leclerc was leading the championship until the Spanish Grand Prix in May...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jost Capito
Person
Michael Schumacher
Daily Mail

British Paralympian George Peasgood, 27, who won silver and bronze in Tokyo, suffers serious head injury after falling from his bike in a 'freak accident'

A Paralympian is fighting for his life after suffering a brain injury by crashing his bike in a 'freak accident'. George Peasgood, 27, is in a critical condition after suffering severe injuries when he fell from his bike last Saturday, according to his partner Frankie Hall. The Paralympian, originally from...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Norwegian#French
Jalopnik

The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing

The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Haas to run Fittipaldi for mandated rookie outings

Haas will run its reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi in FP1 at both the Mexico and Abu Dhabi races, as he is still eligible as a rookie. Fittipaldi took part in two grands prix back in 2020, filling in for the injured Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman’s terrifying crash in Bahrain.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

McLaren's Zak Brown Has Never Seen Formula 1 So Hot, Ever

Zak Brown became CEO of McLaren Racing in 2016, right at the storied race team’s lowest ebb [fig. 1]. He’d earlier made a name (and a fortune) for himself with his motorsport marketing firm, Just Marketing International. He is intimately acquainted with the business of motorsport. Road &...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
RideApart

Moto3 Mechanic Fired Following Abusive Behavior Towards Riders

Remember that mechanic who, on September 17, 2022, during the Aragon GP, prevented Moto3 rider Adrian Fernandez from exiting the pits by literally stepping in front of his bike and blocking him from leaving? Well, as it would turn out, the guy has some serious issues, and has a history of abusing riders.
MOTORSPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
809K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy