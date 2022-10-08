Michael Schumacher’s nephew in fiery race car crash as F1 legend’s relative is left needing medical attention

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S nephew David was involved in a scary crash at the Hockenheim DTM event earlier today.

As the 20-year-old scrapped with Thomas Preining during lap 6, a collision on turn 8 sent both cars careering off track and towards the barrier.

Dennis Olsen's car briefly lit up in flames Credit: https://www.motorsport.com/dtm/news/hockenheim-dtm-red-flagged-after-scary-crashes/10381619/

The crash caused an automatic red flag Credit: https://www.motorsport.com/dtm/news/hockenheim-dtm-red-flagged-after-scary-crashes/10381619/

A collision with the barrier caused Olsen's issues Credit: https://www.motorsport.com/dtm/news/hockenheim-dtm-red-flagged-after-scary-crashes/10381619/

Schumacher and Preining's crash gave Porsche ace Dennis Olsen big problems.

The Norwegian lost control of his car as he tried to avoid a pile-up - whacking into a barrier.

Moments later the impact caused his car to briefly spark into flames.

Thankfully all drivers were left unscathed by the crash, although Schumacher, Preining and Olsen were all taken to the medical centre to get checked.

While the drivers were thankfully fine, the same could not be said for their cars - with the crash doing expensive damage.

The red flag was immediately waved, delaying the race.

Proceedings eventually got back underway with a lap behind the safety car.

David Schumacher is son of F1 legend Michael's brother Ralf, and cousin of Haas star Mick.

Seven-time world champion Michael has been out of the public eye since suffering a severe brain injury in December 2013 during a skiing accident in the French Alps.

He was placed in a medically induced coma until June 2014 and is now back home in Switzerland with his family.

Since the horrifying incident nearly nine years ago, Michael, 53, has lived an extremely private life - with very few updates on his health.

Mick's F1 future, meanwhile, is up in the air - with Haas yet to renew his contract beyond the end of this year.

Should Haas decide to go in a different direction, Mick could be offered an F1 lifeline by Williams - who are not renewing Nicholas Latifi's contract.

Asked about speculation, Williams team principal Jost Capito said: "Mick deserves to stay in F1. We'll see if that happens, but he's definitely an option for us."