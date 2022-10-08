ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

107.9 LITE FM

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
The 5 Best Restaurants for Pulled Pork in the Boise Area

Who doesn’t love a good pulled pork sandwich? Slow-cooked, shredded pork with barbecue sauce... I’m definitely getting some barbecue for lunch today haha! And you should too, not only because it sounds delicious right now, but also because it’s National Pulled Pork Day!. I was in Memphis,...
What Happened to the Jalapenos Restaurant on Broadway in Boise?

That’s the same question we had while picking a place for take-out earlier this week!. We shamefully admit to giving four hours of our lives every week to the absolute trainwreck that is ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise. Tuesday night means girls' night and one of our besties picks up grub for the watch party on the way over. When she asked what we wanted this week, we said “It’s Tuesday…so tacos? Jalapeno’s is on the way.”
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
Have You Experienced Halloween’s Number One Injury?

Slow down. Sweet treats doled out by strangers are off the hook. That's right! As it turns out, the hazardous perils of Fright Night have nothing to do with what we chew. So what is Halloween's most dangerous threat to our health and safety? A 2021 study conducted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission zeroed in on injuries that occurred between October and November of 2018.
Are Pizza Buffets a Thing of The Past in Boise?

Boise has quite a few pizza places to choose from and I would argue that the only thing better than a pizza place is a pizza buffet. Anything is possible when at a pizza buffet. You can tire out the kids with all the carbs and cheese while you getting to indulge in the greatness that is bottomless pizza. Also – there is nothing quite like hitting the pizza buffet (or any buffet for that matter) during the cold months of winter. There’s no feeling more satisfying than hitting the couch after a buffet – even if you’re not supposed to lie down after a meal.
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
Stunning Airbnb In The Heart of Boise Will Sleep 10 Guest

As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, that means it’s time to make plans for the family that's going to be visiting this holiday season. If family is like my family, it’s always good to have a space where you can get away amongst the holiday chaos and while looking for places for my family this holiday season I discovered a beautiful home on Airbnb to send them off to at the end of the day.
This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court

If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply

Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’

A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
