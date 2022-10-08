Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field during OC high school football
The Fullerton High School Homecoming Court is introduced at halftime Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There was plenty of excitement at high school football games in Orange County during week seven. Fullerton held its homecoming game against Sonora and the Tribe football team held on for...
Arrinten Page commits to USC; Andy Enfield lands another big recruit
Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page announced his commitment to USC on Monday. Page is the second big men's basketball recruit for USC coach Andy Enfield in the past week, joining coveted North Carolina combo guard Silas Demary Jr. And another one could be on the way. USC is ...
247Sports
USC football drops in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll
USC football suffered its first loss of the season in the college football rankings, moving down a spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers moved ahead of the Trojans to No. 6. The Trojans did remain at No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll.
UCLA Rises in both the Coaches and AP Polls
UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. Shortly after that, the AP Poll was released and the Bruins rose to No. 11. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
Cooler temperatures, chance of showers, thunderstorms expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California should see light rain and cool temperatures on Wednesday as a low-pressure system keeps moisture in the air.
suggest.com
Celebrities In LA Facing Stiff Penalty Due To Overuse Of Water And It’s Worse Than A Fine
Los Angeles residents are no strangers to droughts, but the city is currently going through a historic one. LA citizens are being urged to restrict their water use—and for some celebrity citizens, extreme measures are being taken. Here’s how LA County officials are keeping the stars’ water use under control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern California high school team stops carrying ‘thin blue line’ flag after controversy
Not everyone is happy about it, though.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit
Watch: Lynette Romero Shares Update on Fired KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester. News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC's Today in LA morning show. "It's 10/10," Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor...
WATCH: Trail Cam Captures Mountain Lion Sneaking Up on Coyote Under the Cover of Darkness
Coyotes are typically sneaky and alert, but this one didn’t live up to that billing. A trail camera captures the moment a mountain lion spots it in the Orange County, California nighttime wilderness. In the footage, we see a coyote trot along a path at night. A few moments...
fullertonobserver.com
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park
When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
dailytitan.com
CSUF to choose next chief of police
The Cal State Fullerton police chief open forums ended Thursday, and four candidates will now be reviewed by an 11-person committee. The new chief of police will relieve CSUF Police Chief Carl Jones from his position, and allow him to retire after serving for over 20 years. The committee will...
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
Comments / 0