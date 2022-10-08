ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

247Sports

USC football drops in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll

USC football suffered its first loss of the season in the college football rankings, moving down a spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers moved ahead of the Trojans to No. 6. The Trojans did remain at No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

UCLA Rises in both the Coaches and AP Polls

UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. Shortly after that, the AP Poll was released and the Bruins rose to No. 11. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fullertonobserver.com

Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park

When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

CSUF to choose next chief of police

The Cal State Fullerton police chief open forums ended Thursday, and four candidates will now be reviewed by an 11-person committee. The new chief of police will relieve CSUF Police Chief Carl Jones from his position, and allow him to retire after serving for over 20 years. The committee will...
FULLERTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

