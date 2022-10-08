Read full article on original website
Related
Where South Carolina's commitments sit in latest Top247
Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
BONEYARD: A closer look at Kentucky
For the second straight week there are health concerns at the quarterback position for a Mississippi State opponent. Arkansas signal caller K.J. Jefferson sat out last Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs in Starkville. Heading into this week's road trip to Lexington, it appears that State will get the chance to see Kentucky starter Will Levis on the field.
Beamer, Stoops close the book on SEC Media Days incident
Near the end of the Mark Stoops’ appearance on the SEC’s weekly teleconference, the Kentucky coach said he was ready to put an end to the spat with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer. Stoops, who described himself as “very vanilla,” was asked a question in reference to his...
Raleigh News & Observer
NC State welcomes former USC basketball 5-star Saniya Rivers ‘back home’ as transfer
N.C. State women’s basketball coach Wes Moore was about to hit the stage for a Greensboro speaking engagement this May when his phone rang. It was Saniya Rivers, the dynamic five-star guard he’d recruited so hard out of Wilmington’s Ashley High School only to see her choose coach Dawn Staley’s South Carolina program instead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Kentucky
LEXINGTON, K.y. -- South Carolina was up for the challenge, upending No. 13 Kentucky Saturday at Kroger Stadium. A hearty group of Gamecock fans made the trek to Lexington to see head coach Shane Beamer win his first game over a ranked team and SEC road opponent. USC (4-2, 1-2)...
SEC Football: Mississippi State, South Carolina rise in Week 7 2022 power rankings
As we enter week seven of the 2022 SEC Football season, which teams rose and fell in our latest conference power rankings?. Mississippi State, South Carolina rise in SEC Football Week 7 power rankings. 14. Vanderbilt Commodores. Previous Ranking: 14. Remaining in the No. 14 spot, Vanderbilt dropped their second...
aseaofblue.com
UK basketball legend Dan Issel joins Big Blue Drew on the Kentucky Dad Podcast
The Kentucky Dad Podcast was blessed to hear from someone who can only be described as Kentucky basketball royalty. All-time leading men’s basketball scorer and hoops legend Dan Issel was kind enough to grace the show with his presence, and it was terrific stuff all around. First off, if...
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News
On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal
DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with: Wagner's ...
SC hemp farmer accuses SLED, SC Attorney General, SC AG Department of conspiracy in 2019 farm raid
Pendarvis Farms is headquartered just off Main Street in Harleyville, a town of 677 people. Mostly families with multi-generational roots dating back to the early 1900s.
Man gets 10 years for trafficking guns from SC used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
International movement to clean up chemical weapons mounts on small-town leadership
In 1984, the U.S. military announced that an international treaty committed them to destroying all of the country’s stored chemical weapons. This is how many citizens of Madison County, Kentucky, home of the Bluegrass Army Depot, first learned that more than 500 tons of nerve agents were stored in their community.
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
Radio Ink
New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations
Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
wach.com
Richland One officials respond to threat at C.A. Johnson High School
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One and C.A. John High School officials say they are taking precautions after learning of a threatening social media post, but do not believe the threat is credible. A Richland One official told WACH Fox that school administrators were informed Tuesday morning of...
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co. Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0