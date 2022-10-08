Local birria food truck and pop-up concept Mati's Kitchen is replacing Oceans Pizzeria within The Promenade plaza in San Diego's Pacific Beach. As the pandemic paralyzed the globe in early 2020, Miguel Saldana and Miles Bullock decided to take family recipes passed down through generations and start a mobile birria company dubbed Mati's Kitchen, popping up at area brew houses like Bottlecraft Little Italy and Stone Brewing's Kettner tasting room. Mati's Kitchen also recently rolled out its own food truck and has taken over the Pacific Beach space occupied for 15 years by Oceans Pizzeria before closing this past summer.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO