Cali-Breakfast To Bring Brunch & Bloody Mary's To San Diego's Cortez Hill
Opening this month in San Diego's Cortez Hill is Cali Breakfast, a Bloody Mary and American breakfast bar with a Latin American twist. From Executive Chef Marco Provino - who was also a founder of Giardino Italian restaurant in Lemon Grove and also has ownership interests San Diego-based Inpasta, Allegro and Rusticucina restaurants - Cali Breakfast is a morning-focused eatery anticipated to open in late October on the base floor of the historic El Cortez building. Cali Breakfast will feature a variety of Latin American and California-style breakfast options and a brand new build your own drink experience.
Mati's Kitchen Bringing More Birria To San Diego's Pacific Beach
Local birria food truck and pop-up concept Mati's Kitchen is replacing Oceans Pizzeria within The Promenade plaza in San Diego's Pacific Beach. As the pandemic paralyzed the globe in early 2020, Miguel Saldana and Miles Bullock decided to take family recipes passed down through generations and start a mobile birria company dubbed Mati's Kitchen, popping up at area brew houses like Bottlecraft Little Italy and Stone Brewing's Kettner tasting room. Mati's Kitchen also recently rolled out its own food truck and has taken over the Pacific Beach space occupied for 15 years by Oceans Pizzeria before closing this past summer.
San Diego's Little Italy Offends Some With Christopher Columbus Tribute
San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood has offended some with a banner in support of Christopher Columbus Day, a national holiday many have replaced with Indigenous Peoples Day due to the controversial history of the Italian explorer. For the last week or so, a banner has hung over India Street in...
