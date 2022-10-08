Read full article on original website
Veigl family opens Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Cullman City Council and Cullman Economic Development Agency and family friends were on-hand for a tour Monday as Edgar and Beth Veigl unveiled their latest venture: Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite, Airbnbs located along Second Avenue Northeast. With Edgar Veigl’s building and construction prowess and his wife Beth Veigl’s keen sense of style, Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite are destined to have reservations booked for months to come. Both projects leaned heavily on upcycling, with the Veigls opting to use repurposed items purchased on Facebook...
wbrc.com
Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
Bham Now
This Birmingham firetruck museum from Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association is a hidden gem
Did you know Birmingham has a firetruck museum? The Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association (SVFAA) hosts the Birmingham firetruck museum with over 70 vintage firetrucks. Keep reading to see how to enjoy this hidden gem in the heart of The Magic City. Shedding light on the local nonprofit. I had...
Bham Now
Now the News: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens second location, Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75M + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! You know the drill. It’s time to catch you up on the buzziest news in Birmingham, and this week is all about openings. Keep reading for more on Davenport’s Pizza Palace’s second location in Vestavia Hills, K & J’s Elegant Pastries coming to Ross Bridge and more.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
Bham Now
Tributary Rise just had a big grand opening, complete with pool, gym + more [PHOTOS]
Members of the Vestavia Hills Chambers of Commerce and others came out Wednesday evening, October 5, for the grand opening of Tributary Rise, Phase II. If Tributary Rise sounds familiar, you may have seen the big sign on 280, just across from The Summit, or you may have seen this story about the new apartment complex on the site of the old AT&T Operations Center. Either way, we went to check it out—here’s what we discovered.
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot owners selling restaurant after 25 years: ‘This is a young person’s game’
The owners of Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot will retire and look to sell the restaurant after part of three decades in the Inverness shopping center in Birmingham. “After some long talks, soul-searching, and consideration..Robert and I have decided to retire from the restaurant business,” co-owner Lulu Regard posted on Facebook.
wbrc.com
Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
Bham Now
Free Alabama Symphony Orchestra Tickets now available at 7 Birmingham-area libraries
The word’s in that Birmingham libraries are offering more than books. If you love classical music or just want to experience something new, check out Alabama Symphony Orchestra‘s (ASO) performances at libraries in The Magic City. Read on to see how you can score free tickets for ASO concerts.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
wbrc.com
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
ABC 33/40 News
Restaurants and customers complain 'predatory towing' unfair and driving away business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Downtown Birmingham is thriving post-COVID. But nothing ruins a night out like having your car towed. And after a recent shooting at a tow lot, we're hearing from viewers upset by what they call 'predatory towing.'. We spent several hours downtown mostly around the Second...
Bham Now
REOPENING: Southern Market in Gardendale reopens its door after recent storm damage—check it out
Great news for Gardendale! The city’s beloved grocery shop, Southern Market, reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing the summer of 2022. That’s right, Southern Market is back and better than ever. In June 2022, the market closed due to a tree knocking out a powerline behind the store and damaging the power. Owner Rachel Hodges explained the damages she suffered in an interview with Gardendale Magazine.
Bham Now
K & J’s Elegant Pastries + 8 more Birmingham openings that you need to check out
Birmingham, it’s a new week and there are so many new businesses to check out in town. From mouthwatering food to your next rockin’ party, we have nine brand-new Birmingham openings or coming soon businesses that we’re excited about. Keep reading to check them out!. 1. Boho...
Cullman Comes Out event peaceful, despite online backlash
CULLMAN, Ala. – The LGBTQ pride event Cullman Comes Out was held Saturday at Depot Park. In the weeks leading up to and the days following the event, community response has varied from enthusiastic support to critical backlash. Despite a barrage of negativity on social media, including private posts by a Wallace State Community College instructor that led to her being placed on administrative leave, there were no arguments or pop-up protests at the park on Saturday. Organizer Gilly Shine, who creates content online as the “Sunshine Wizard,” said he was not concerned about any disagreements arising at the event, saying, “Most...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Stars align for Carraway; Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down
The remnants of the former Norwood Baptist Church building lie on the ground of the campus of the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Corporate Realty is demolishing nine buildings and refurbishing several as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For...
Comeback Town: You won’t believe what went on at downtown YMCA
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. The downtown Birmingham YMCA building is up for sale. I am likely the longest continuous member of the Birmingham YMCA–if not, I’m close. I started going to the Y in the summers while in high school and continued...
Be on the lookout for these two coffee shops coming to the Birmingham area
Birmingham’s coffee shop scene is continuing a steady expansion. The Birmingham Business Journal reports two new coffee shops are coming to the Birmingham metro area: one on Highway 280 and another in Mountain Brook. The chain Scooter’s Coffee has signed a deal for space at 4725 U.S. 280, according...
