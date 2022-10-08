ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Veigl family opens Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite

CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Cullman City Council and Cullman Economic Development Agency and family friends were on-hand for a tour Monday as Edgar and Beth Veigl unveiled their latest venture: Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite, Airbnbs located along Second Avenue Northeast. With Edgar Veigl’s building and construction prowess and his wife Beth Veigl’s keen sense of style, Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite are destined to have reservations booked for months to come.  Both projects leaned heavily on upcycling, with the Veigls opting to use repurposed items purchased on Facebook...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items

The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Tributary Rise just had a big grand opening, complete with pool, gym + more [PHOTOS]

Members of the Vestavia Hills Chambers of Commerce and others came out Wednesday evening, October 5, for the grand opening of Tributary Rise, Phase II. If Tributary Rise sounds familiar, you may have seen the big sign on 280, just across from The Summit, or you may have seen this story about the new apartment complex on the site of the old AT&T Operations Center. Either way, we went to check it out—here’s what we discovered.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

REOPENING: Southern Market in Gardendale reopens its door after recent storm damage—check it out

Great news for Gardendale! The city’s beloved grocery shop, Southern Market, reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing the summer of 2022. That’s right, Southern Market is back and better than ever. In June 2022, the market closed due to a tree knocking out a powerline behind the store and damaging the power. Owner Rachel Hodges explained the damages she suffered in an interview with Gardendale Magazine.
GARDENDALE, AL
Cullman Comes Out event peaceful, despite online backlash

CULLMAN, Ala. – The LGBTQ pride event Cullman Comes Out was held Saturday at Depot Park. In the weeks leading up to and the days following the event, community response has varied from enthusiastic support to critical backlash.  Despite a barrage of negativity on social media, including private posts by a Wallace State Community College instructor that led to her being placed on administrative leave, there were no arguments or pop-up protests at the park on Saturday. Organizer Gilly Shine, who creates content online as the “Sunshine Wizard,” said he was not concerned about any disagreements arising at the event, saying, “Most...
CULLMAN, AL

