The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO