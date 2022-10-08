Read full article on original website
Housing Lottery Launches for 8 Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 8 Marcy Avenue, an eight-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the structure yields 123 residences and 54 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $57,395 to $187,330.
Affordable Housing Development for Seniors Opens in Astoria, Officials Hold Ribbon Cutting
An affordable housing complex for low-income seniors and the formerly homeless has opened in Astoria — and officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion Friday. The new development, called Bishop Rene A. Valero Senior Residence, is located at 23-11 31st Rd. and comes with 102 units. The...
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
POLICE SEEK VANDAL OF GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH: Police continue to hunt down a man who vandalized Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church on Avenue P, within the 61st Precinct, back in July. The individual hoisted a ladder in the rain and defaced the exterior of the building and a banner with black paint.
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
Brooklyn teen needs help getting paid hundreds in lost summer wages
After she was shortchanged on a summer job, 7 On Your Side went to bat for a Brooklyn teen owed hundreds from New York City.
Report: In Some Brooklyn Neighborhoods, Homebuyers Are Paying up to $35,000 More to be One Block Closer to Amenities.
Homebuyers in Brooklyn are paying hefty price tags to be closer to hotspots, according to new data from Parcl Labs. Parcl Labs, which specializes in providing hyper-local insights for homebuyers, recently conducted a study on Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg – the heart of one of Brooklyn’s most amenity-rich neighborhoods.
Number of people in NYC shelters hits highest number in decades
A man rests at the Charles H. Gay Shelter Care Center for Men on Ward's Island in New York City. The record comes after nearly 17,000 asylum seekers from the southern border arrived in the city. [ more › ]
East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location
Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat included
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 145 affordable apartments in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The newly constructed Halletts Point 7 Apartments are located at 3-24 27th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, New York.
Hundreds rally for human justice during walk from Brooklyn to Long Island City
Dozens of grassroots organizations and hundreds of concerned New Yorkers gathered for a 14-mile walk on Monday to call for changes to systemic disparities that they are disproportionately effect people of color. The walk is held annually by the human justice organization Community Capacity Development, who brought together advocates, activists,...
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Apply for 37 mixed-income apartments at a new Williamsburg rental, from $1,576/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. On the site of a former bank and large parking lot, a new 123-unit rental is rising in Williamsburg. Located at 416 Metropolitan Avenue, the eight-story building opened an affordable housing lottery this week for 37 mixed-income apartments. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, ranging from $1,576/month for studios to $3,733/month for two-bedroom units.
Harlem Meet Africa Festival Debuting in Marcus Garvey Park
This Sunday, October 16, “Harlem Meet Africa,” a free-to-the-public concert will take place at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park from 3 to 7 p.m. Featuring numerous Harlem performers of international background, the event is being organized by Natu Camara, a Guinean singer/songwriter and...
Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested
NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
VIDEO: Duo beats, robs 2 men on Brooklyn street
Police are looking to identify a duo who beat and robbed two men last month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.
NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis
NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
Man fatally stabbed aboard Bronx bus, NYPD says
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in the chest aboard an MTA bus Sunday night in Mott Haven, according to police, marking one of at least three assaults in New York City’s transit system in a matter of hours. Lamont Barkley, 55, was riding the BX19 bus near East 149th […]
Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train
Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn
Her family is struggling to understand how her life was so violently cut short -- just shy of her 18th birthday.
