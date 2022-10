Radial Theater Project presents a free reading of My Body No Choice, a collection of eight new monologues by eight great American playwrights. In June 2022, reproductive rights took a giant leap backwards when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In the United States, we can drive when we turn 16, and vote when we turn 18. But we no longer have the bodily autonomy to make the choices that will impact us the most.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO