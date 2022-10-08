Read full article on original website
Bronx man sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for shooting of Middletown officer
The sentencing of a Bronx man Wednesday was long-awaited justice for the patrol officer who was shot on duty while trying to help a woman during a domestic incident.
Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
Police arrest Manhattan man 1 year after fatal Brooklyn shooting
The NYPD arrested a 20-year-old East Harlem man on Friday for a shooting that took place just over a year ago in Brooklyn. Police accused Jessie Medina of shooting 21-year-old Jorge Sanango in the chest in the lobby of an apartment building.
Queens Man Who Fired Shots at His Then-Girlfriend Outside Woodside Pizzeria Charged With Attempted Murder
A Whitestone man who allegedly fired shots at his then-girlfriend outside a Woodside pizzeria in September has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Salvatore Mussumeci, 46, was arrested Friday and has also been charged with assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and strangulation. Mussumeci’s charges also pertain to...
NBC New York
New Details Revealed of Weapons Cache, Victim's Death in NY Hotel Shooting
New details have been released in the hotel shooting death of a Long Island father visiting his son at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, including painful and upsetting details of how the innocent victim died. According to an indictment released Tuesday, as many as 30 shots were fired by alleged killer...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Man wins $890,000 Verdict in Wrongful-Arrest Case; said NYPD Planted Drugs, Made Girlfriend Falsely Claim Kidnapping
A Brooklyn federal jury awarded $890,000 to a Brooklyn man who accused NYPD officers of planting cocaine on him and forcing his girlfriend to falsely claim he kidnapped her, lawyers and court papers say. The verdict was reached Friday following a trial in which a judge allowed one of the...
A New York City rapper turned himself in for murder 13 years ago, now his prosecutor wants him freed
Trevell Coleman is serving 15 years to life in prison for killing someone when he was a teenager. He turned himself in nearly two decades after the shooting. Now his case could serve as a litmus test for a governor who has pledged to reform the state’s clemency process. [ more › ]
NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail
A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.
Man indicted for manufacturing ghost guns, assault weapons inside LES apartment
Manhattan officials on Tuesday announced the indictment of a 47-year-old man for manufacturing multiple ghost guns, including assault weapons, in his Lower East Side apartment.
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Person of interest identified in fatal stabbing of MTA bus rider in Bronx
The 55-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with a man and woman, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, on a BX19 bus Sunday night.
NY1
Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train
Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
thesource.com
Prosecutor And Judge In G-Dep 1993 Murder Case Now Want Him Freed
Twelve years ago, former Bad Boy Records signee Trevell “G-Dep” Coleman walked into a NYPD precinct to confess to a murder he allegedly committed in October 1993. Detectives doing their due diligence, matched up the story by Dep to an unsolved homicide. Ultimately, Coleman was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012, but now the prosecutor in the case has asked for the “Special Delivery” rapper to be released from prison.
Man gets 12 years for hitting NYPD officer in the face with crowbar in Queens
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for hitting an NYPD officer in the face with a crowbar, temporarily blinding him, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The wounded officer was in pursuit of Andres Tabares, a burglary suspect, at the time of the 2019 attack, […]
Man killed by truck was pickpocketed after the deadly incident: sources
Editor’s note: Police sources initially told PIX11 that the victim’s wallet was stolen. They later said he was pickpocketed but it was unclear what the suspect took. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who was fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. […]
Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn
Her family is struggling to understand how her life was so violently cut short -- just shy of her 18th birthday.
NYC school employee, 19, dies after being shot leaving work in Brooklyn; ‘It’s just too much right now’ says his distraught mom(EXCLUSIVE)
A 19-year-old shot in the head as he left his new paraprofessional job in a Brooklyn city school died of his injuries Wednesday as police arrested his alleged killer. Ethan Holder fought for his life at Brookdale University Hospital after he was shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon as he left his job at Public School 203, also known as The Floyd Bennett School, his distraught mother told ...
