PIX11

Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Crime & Safety
County
City
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NY1

Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train

Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

Prosecutor And Judge In G-Dep 1993 Murder Case Now Want Him Freed

Twelve years ago, former Bad Boy Records signee Trevell “G-Dep” Coleman walked into a NYPD precinct to confess to a murder he allegedly committed in October 1993. Detectives doing their due diligence, matched up the story by Dep to an unsolved homicide. Ultimately, Coleman was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012, but now the prosecutor in the case has asked for the “Special Delivery” rapper to be released from prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man killed by truck was pickpocketed after the deadly incident: sources

Editor’s note: Police sources initially told PIX11 that the victim’s wallet was stolen. They later said he was pickpocketed but it was unclear what the suspect took. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who was fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYC school employee, 19, dies after being shot leaving work in Brooklyn; ‘It’s just too much right now’ says his distraught mom(EXCLUSIVE)

A 19-year-old shot in the head as he left his new paraprofessional job in a Brooklyn city school died of his injuries Wednesday as police arrested his alleged killer. Ethan Holder fought for his life at Brookdale University Hospital after he was shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon as he left his job at Public School 203, also known as The Floyd Bennett School, his distraught mother told ...
BROOKLYN, NY

