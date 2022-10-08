Twelve years ago, former Bad Boy Records signee Trevell “G-Dep” Coleman walked into a NYPD precinct to confess to a murder he allegedly committed in October 1993. Detectives doing their due diligence, matched up the story by Dep to an unsolved homicide. Ultimately, Coleman was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012, but now the prosecutor in the case has asked for the “Special Delivery” rapper to be released from prison.

