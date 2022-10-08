ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Viewers ‘cry their hearts out’ over TikTok of man watching sunset with dog

A viral video of a man and his dog watching the sun setting over the sea together has left viewers crying their “heart[s] out”. The clip, posted on Thursday (29 September), has amassed more than 22 million views on TikTok, and has prompted users to describe the scene as representing the “beauty and love in humanity” that we often forget to “appreciate”.
pethelpful.com

Video of Smart Dog Who Has 'Mastered Whispering' Is Quickly Going Viral

All dog parents with talkative pups wish their dogs could understand the concept of whispering. Some dogs bark a lot, but it would be wonderful if we could tell them to whisper instead. Well, one dog mom did exactly that, and the result is awesome!. TikTok user @eye_am_griffin recently shared...
Lifestyle
msn.com

Video of Squirrel Mesmerized by Man Playing the Saxophone Is Beyond Beautiful

TikTok account @jazzvideo reshares videos of jazz music and we can't get enough. Jazz music is just too beautiful for words. One video, in particular, captured our attention because of the way this performer brings in unique listeners that you wouldn't expect. The clip, which was originally posted by Heath...
Smith Johnson

A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
Autoblog

A harsh reminder that the seller is never your friend

I haven’t bought many cars in my lifetime — only one, to be exact — but I just tried to buy my second car, and it went about as well as it could go until things went in the absolute opposite direction. My experience here serves as a lesson to simply not trust anybody when you’re buying a car from a private owner. Some sellers can and will burn you if they get the chance. It doesn’t matter how nice or friendly they may seem — the seller is 100% not your friend, and I got mildly burned thinking that one might be.
Dhruv Sheladia

This video proved humanity.

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @fanny_meme143. I just scrolled through the reels and I found the best video that shows humanity, and after I showed these videos, I felt really proud to be a human. This video went viral across social media platforms.
Smith Johnson

A video of long jump with pole went viral over internet.

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. The Sport seen in the video is Fierljeppen, a famous sport in the Netherlands. It is a long jump game using a pole, where participants make a long run to jump over the canal by holding the pole. The rod is about 8 to 13 meters long and has a flat spherical plate at the end of rod to keep it from sinking into the muddy river or canal bottom. It can be argued that it is one of the world's most dangerous sports.
