The Big has been known for excellent quarterback play over the years and in several years that has culminated in Heisman Trophy winners or finalists. In 2022, that may yet be the case again as several quarterbacks in this league are among the nation’s best. While the Heisman Trophy is given to the nation’s best player, regardless of position, it has become a quarterback trophy of late, as 18 of the last 22 recipients have played quarterback.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO