Look: Oklahoma Unveils Prentice Gautt ‘Unity’ Alternate Uniform
The Oklahoma Sooners have unveiled a new alternate “Unity” uniform in honor of Prentice Gautt, the first Black scholarship football player at OU. In an official press release, the University of Oklahoma announced that the uniform, which was designed by a group of Oklahoma student-athletes and has been in production since 2020, will be worn for the first time against Kansas on Saturday.
Iowa State vs. Texas: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Texas Longhorns. Saturday, October 15, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium; Austin, Texas. TV: ABC (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich) Radio: Longhorn Radio Network (Craig Way, Roger Wallace, Will...
No. 1 RB Baxter on Red River Rout: RB Unit 'Speaks for Itself'
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
Blowing Out Oklahoma on National TV in a 49-0 Shutout Earns Texas Some Respect
The Texas Longhorns overwhelmed rival Oklahoma by a historic margin Saturday, rolling to their largest win in the Red River Showdown's 118-year history with a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns’ first shutout against the Sooners since 1965 that also handed Oklahoma its first shutout since...
Overreaction Monday: Kansas a Fraud, Texas is Different with Quinn Ewers, OSU vs. TCU Showdown
Every Monday during the college football season, fans of teams across the country return to work and discuss the events of the weekend with their coworkers. Around the water cooler or coffee machine, overreactions are born as suddenly one team is now a national title contender (they’re not) and another’s season is over after a tough loss (it isn’t).
Kickoff time set for Texas' road game at Oklahoma State
AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
Quinn Ewers Leads Big 12 Heisman Odds After Week 6
The Big has been known for excellent quarterback play over the years and in several years that has culminated in Heisman Trophy winners or finalists. In 2022, that may yet be the case again as several quarterbacks in this league are among the nation’s best. While the Heisman Trophy is given to the nation’s best player, regardless of position, it has become a quarterback trophy of late, as 18 of the last 22 recipients have played quarterback.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
‘I have broken my foot three times on our field’: Travis High hopes for facility improvements
"Termite damage, holes in the walls... this stuff has never been replaced," said head football coach Joe Frank Martinez, who gave a tour of the men's locker room.
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Family grieving after Chickasha oil rig death
A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Route From Texas To Vacation Hotspot
Two Texas airports are offering this new nonstop service.
‘I’m depleting my life savings’: 75% of pilots expected to retire within 10 years, becoming one unattainable for most
Within the next 10 years, experts said major airlines are expecting 75% of their pilots to retire. So, the nationwide pilot shortage we’re all dealing with right now is a real concern. Texas is one of the top places for pilot school, but it’s more expensive than college.
OHP: 17-year-old killed in head-on collision in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died in a crash involving a semi over the weekend in southern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 76 near Lindsay when it tried to turn onto a county road. A semi heading south on the highway then crashed into the Escalade head-on, the report says.
