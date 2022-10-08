ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Look: Oklahoma Unveils Prentice Gautt ‘Unity’ Alternate Uniform

The Oklahoma Sooners have unveiled a new alternate “Unity” uniform in honor of Prentice Gautt, the first Black scholarship football player at OU. In an official press release, the University of Oklahoma announced that the uniform, which was designed by a group of Oklahoma student-athletes and has been in production since 2020, will be worn for the first time against Kansas on Saturday.
Iowa State vs. Texas: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Texas Longhorns. Saturday, October 15, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium; Austin, Texas. TV: ABC (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich) Radio: Longhorn Radio Network (Craig Way, Roger Wallace, Will...
Overreaction Monday: Kansas a Fraud, Texas is Different with Quinn Ewers, OSU vs. TCU Showdown

Every Monday during the college football season, fans of teams across the country return to work and discuss the events of the weekend with their coworkers. Around the water cooler or coffee machine, overreactions are born as suddenly one team is now a national title contender (they’re not) and another’s season is over after a tough loss (it isn’t).
Kickoff time set for Texas' road game at Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
Quinn Ewers Leads Big 12 Heisman Odds After Week 6

The Big has been known for excellent quarterback play over the years and in several years that has culminated in Heisman Trophy winners or finalists. In 2022, that may yet be the case again as several quarterbacks in this league are among the nation’s best. While the Heisman Trophy is given to the nation’s best player, regardless of position, it has become a quarterback trophy of late, as 18 of the last 22 recipients have played quarterback.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
KOCO

OHP: 17-year-old killed in head-on collision in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died in a crash involving a semi over the weekend in southern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 76 near Lindsay when it tried to turn onto a county road. A semi heading south on the highway then crashed into the Escalade head-on, the report says.
