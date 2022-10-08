ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County approves new sanitation policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Accident#Dothan#Wtvy#Henry Green Apartments
oppnewsonline.com

OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths

On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

Hartford makes way for a new hope in an old building

HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—After years of being decommissioned, the 70-year-old Hartford Armory may be getting a new life. In September, the Hartford City Council agreed to pay $60,000 for the old National Guard Armory and the property it’s located on. The armory is located at the intersection of State...
HARTFORD, AL
WMBB

Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case, according to police

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bonifay Police Department has charged a man in connection with a nearly month-old murder investigation. Officials said Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, has lived in Bonifay for several years and was a neighbor of the victim 53-year-old Jimmy Junior McCullous. On September 17th, a motorist found McCullous lying in the eastbound lanes […]
BONIFAY, FL
wtvy.com

Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice. “He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson. On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Bad neighbor? Bonifay murder arrest

BONIFAY, Fl (WDHN)— After an investigation, a Bonifay man has been charged, accused of the murder of his neighbor, which occurred almost a month ago. Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, of Bonifay, has been arrested and charged with murder and armed trespass. On September 17, the Bonifay Police Department responded...
BONIFAY, FL
wdhn.com

Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness

Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
SAMSON, AL
wdhn.com

Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Latest on multiple road construction projects in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the next few years, Dothan drivers will continue to see orange barrels as roadwork is taking place in the north, east, and west parts of Dothan. On the west side, the Highway 84 widening project has been in progress for over two years now.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Rain will return to the Wiregrass!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be fairly warm with lows only dropping to the mid-60s. Clouds will be on the increase, and an isolated shower will be possible as we approach sunrise. Wednesday will be a wet one with an 80% chance for rain off and on from...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Thousands in the Wiregrass enjoy fall festivities at area farms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Families in the Wiregrass looking for fun on a weekend in October, usually turn one of two places. Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. “We have an animal barn, we have a corn maze, we have a...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy