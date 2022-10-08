Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
WSFA
Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
Investigator says racial slur led to murder of south Alabama businessman
The businessman was at a college football watch party when the alleged incident happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths
On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
wdhn.com
Hartford makes way for a new hope in an old building
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—After years of being decommissioned, the 70-year-old Hartford Armory may be getting a new life. In September, the Hartford City Council agreed to pay $60,000 for the old National Guard Armory and the property it’s located on. The armory is located at the intersection of State...
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case, according to police
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bonifay Police Department has charged a man in connection with a nearly month-old murder investigation. Officials said Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, has lived in Bonifay for several years and was a neighbor of the victim 53-year-old Jimmy Junior McCullous. On September 17th, a motorist found McCullous lying in the eastbound lanes […]
wtvy.com
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice. “He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson. On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a...
wdhn.com
JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body.
wdhn.com
Bad neighbor? Bonifay murder arrest
BONIFAY, Fl (WDHN)— After an investigation, a Bonifay man has been charged, accused of the murder of his neighbor, which occurred almost a month ago. Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, of Bonifay, has been arrested and charged with murder and armed trespass. On September 17, the Bonifay Police Department responded...
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
wdhn.com
Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness
Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
wdhn.com
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
wdhn.com
Latest on multiple road construction projects in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the next few years, Dothan drivers will continue to see orange barrels as roadwork is taking place in the north, east, and west parts of Dothan. On the west side, the Highway 84 widening project has been in progress for over two years now.
Ambulance driver involved in fiery crash died of medical emergency, not the crash itself, troopers report
An Alabama ambulance driver who died at the scene of a fiery crash Thursday appears to have died from a medical emergency he suffered while driving just before the crash, Alabama state troopers reported Friday. The single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. Thursday, trooper said. As...
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Ramps Up for Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
Staff and management at WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida have been busy over the past couple of weeks, preparing for the Annual Fall Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, this year taking place from October 6 through October 10, 2022.
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
wdhn.com
Rain will return to the Wiregrass!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be fairly warm with lows only dropping to the mid-60s. Clouds will be on the increase, and an isolated shower will be possible as we approach sunrise. Wednesday will be a wet one with an 80% chance for rain off and on from...
wtvy.com
Thousands in the Wiregrass enjoy fall festivities at area farms
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Families in the Wiregrass looking for fun on a weekend in October, usually turn one of two places. Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. “We have an animal barn, we have a corn maze, we have a...
Comments / 0